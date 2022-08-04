"Back to School Prayer Time" at Grisham Stadium set for Sunday

Carrollton High School's Grisham Stadium will be the site of Sunday afternoon's "Back to School Prayer Time" sponsored by the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance at 4 p.m.

 TIMES-GEORGIAN ARCHIVES

Students, parents, friends and other local citizens are asked to gather on the 50-yard line at Carrollton High School's Grisham Stadium this Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. when the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance sponsors its first "Back to School Prayer Time."

The Carroll County Schools kick off the 2022-23 school year today, and Oak Mountain Academy and the Carrollton City Schools open their doors for another school term Aug. 12 and 15, respectively.

Trending Videos