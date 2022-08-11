Students, parents, friends and other local citizens are asked to gather on the 50-yard line at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium this coming Sunday afternoon, August 14, at 4 p.m. when the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance sponsors its first “Back to School Prayer Time.”
The Carroll County Schools kicked off the 2022-23 school on Aug. 5, and Oak Mountain Academy and the Carrollton City Schools open their doors for another school term Aug. 12 and 15, respectively.
According to Rev. Larry Patton, senior minister of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, the idea for the event originated with the church’s assistant student minister, Craig O’Hara.
“We took the idea to Dr. Edward Landrum of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church and the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance who graciously agreed to host the event,” explained Rev. Patton.
The Carrollton Ministerial Alliance (CMA) is comprised of downtown area churches, as well as approximately 20 other interested and engaged congregations.
The CMA hosts a wide variety of events and activities throughout the year, including community Lent services and lunches, the Community Thanksgiving Service, and the "National Day of Prayer" as part of its mission to promote community outreach and ministry.
Additionally, the organization provides speakers and publicity for high school baccalaureate services, manages the McCollum Fund that addresses the needs of community homeless and transients, and advocates for volunteer hospital chaplaincy services.
Sunday afternoon’s program at Grisham Stadium will feature a musical ensemble which will join area ministers for a 45-minute service of prayer for the school year ahead, according to Rev. Patton.
“We want to cover in prayer every single person involved in the process of beginning a school year in Carroll County,” he explained.
