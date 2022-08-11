Students, parents, friends and other local citizens are asked to gather on the 50-yard line at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium this coming Sunday afternoon, August 14, at 4 p.m. when the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance sponsors its first “Back to School Prayer Time.”

The Carroll County Schools kicked off the 2022-23 school on Aug. 5, and Oak Mountain Academy and the Carrollton City Schools open their doors for another school term Aug. 12 and 15, respectively.

