The Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Georgia, has issued grants totaling $17,000 to nine local nonprofit organizations supporting women and children’s initiatives. Power of the Purse Chair Michelle Morgan, left, is picture with representatives of this year’s organizations receiving grants: Cathy Robinson of Keep Carroll Beautiful, Demarcus Copeland of MPACK (Mounding Passionate, Active, Creative Kids), Cynthia Langley of PASS West Georgia, Tamara Benefield of Carroll County CASA, JoAnna Browning of the Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum and Sandra Morris of THS Shelter.

The Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Georgia, has issued grants totaling $17,000 to nine local nonprofit organizations supporting women and children’s initiatives.

