The Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Georgia, has issued grants totaling $17,000 to nine local nonprofit organizations supporting women and children’s initiatives.
The grants were issued to the following organizations.
Carroll County CASA, Inc.: to purchase laptops for case managers;
Circles of West Georgia: to prevent setbacks such as a flat tire or a medical bill from blocking an application for housing or escalating into a loss of income;
Keep Carroll Beautiful: for youth education regarding watershed pollution;
Molding Passionate Creative Kids: to provide children with information about varied careers and skills;
Partners Advancing Student Success: for new adult and peer mentor group in high school;
Rapha Clinic of West Georgia: for GYN labs and the purchase of dentures for female patients;
Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum: for the purchase new sewing machines for classroom;
THS Emergency Shelter, Inc.: for childcare for children of working homeless adults;
TRUE-LIIF C & M, Inc.: for a STEAM enrichment program for children.
A total of $156,400 in grants has been issued by the Power of the Purse since 2009 to nonprofit organizations supporting women’s and children’s initiatives in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties.
Power of the Purse offers donors the opportunity to join others in donating funds and then deciding where the money will be used in support of women’s and children’s initiatives. Anyone can be a member with an annual pledge of $100. In addition to membership pledges, the Power of the Purse Fund raises money by sponsoring events such as plays featuring local actors and shows featuring celebrities. These events are designed to be fun for members and participants in addition to raising funds. A focus group of fund members considers possible initiatives of unmet needs of women and children in the community each year.
