The Power of the Purse, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation of West Georgia, has issued grants totaling $13,000 to seven local nonprofit organizations.
The Circles of West Georgia stated that "any times, for someone participating in the Circles program one minor setback can lead to a domino effect resulting in major financial distress. This grant will prevent setbacks such as a flat tire from avalanching into unemployment or a medical bill from blocking an application for housing and escalating into a loss of income.
House of Cherith: The grant will provide food and supplies for mothers and their children in House of Cherith’s new Mommy & Me residential recovery home. House of Cherith and Covenant Life Church are partnering to serve survivors of abuse and exploitation in Haralson County.
Haralson County Sheriff's Department: Many times, children are the unintentional victims of domestic violence crimes just by their presence. Haralson County officers find children who are hungry, dirty and scared. This grant will purchase childrens' clothing, restaurant gift cards, and small blankets to be used for children who are found in these situations.
Feeding Families: Funds awarded will be used to purchase food and to continue to expand outreach in the county. This organization frequently has the opportunity to help more families outside of the school system, and it provides emergency bags for student services to give out to people who are in need of basic food items.
Pregnancy Resource Center: Pregnancy Resource Center with Heard County Food Bank will provide baby goods to the "Baby Braves" of Heard County. The Heard County Food Bank serves on average 30 to 40 families per week, and the Pregnancy Recourse Center will provide the goods needed for the youngest members of families.
Rapha Clinic: This grant will be used exclusively for GYN labs and the purchase of dentures for female patients. The funds will benefit 20 female patients that are in need of care.
Partners Advancing Students’ Success (PASS): Funds will be used to facilitate mentoring groups that are based on building self-esteem and life skills in challenged students. Mentoring groups developed within the school setting will assist students in developing positive relationships with a caring adult and their peers leading to greater opportunity for success in school and life.
A total of $139,406 in grants has been issued by the Power of the Purse since 2009 to nonprofit organizations supporting women’s and children’s initiatives in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties.
Power of the Purse offers donors the opportunity to join others in donating funds and then deciding where the money will be used in support of women’s and children’s initiatives. Anyone can be a member with an annual pledge of $100. In addition to membership pledges, the Power of the Purse Fund raises money by sponsoring events such as plays featuring local actors and shows featuring celebrities. These events are designed to be fun for members and participants in addition to raising funds. A focus group of fund members considers possible initiatives of unmet needs of women and children in the community each year.
