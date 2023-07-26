Powell transfers to Bowdon

Former Central High School quarterback Devan Powell is set to transfer to Bowdon for his senior year of high school football with his first official practice as a Red Devil scheduled for Thursday.
Head coaches for both schools confirmed the move on Wednesday.
Central’s first-year head coach Umbrah Brown says Powell and his family simply made the choice they felt was best for them, and the coach was quick to shut down any rumors of negativity toward the decision.
“There’s no ill will or bad blood anything like that, despite what anybody may say or what may be on social media,” Brown said. “I think the world of his family and wish them nothing but the best, and we’re going to move forward.”
Powell had been the starting quarterback for Central the past two seasons, leading the team to a 13-10 record through both seasons. Last season, Powell passed for 1,733 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 591 yards and 12 touchdowns on the way to an 8-4 record with a 4A second-round playoff appearance.
However, after evaluating over this summer, Brown officially named freshman J.R. Harris to be the starting quarterback this year, answering questions for the 2023 Times-Georgian Football Preview.
“J.R. Harris will take the helm. He has been polished, accurate, and fluid within the offense this summer,” Coach Brown stated.
Despite Harris taking the starting role under center, the coach added that the team would have certain looks for Powell in the offense, and that he would also spend time as a slot receiver.
But now, Powell will take his talents to the defending class A D-II state champion Bowdon Red Devils.
The only catch, however, is that Bowdon already has a potential starting quarterback in place with Cleburne County Ala. transfer Kyler McGrinn, whom head coach Rich Fendley named to be the starter in his own football preview questionnaire. Now, the Red Devils will have to weigh their options.
“We’re excited he’s here with us,” Coach Fendley said of Powell. “We’re very fortunate we have two good QBs down here. They’re both really good players, so we’re going to let them battle and kind of let it settle itself.”
Fendley said as of Wednesday that Powell attended practice the past two days but had not yet participated. The coach says his first practice with the team would be Thursday after he moves into his new house.
“Right now, Kyler McGrinn is probably one of our best all-around players in our program, so I could definitely see both kids helping us,” Fendley said. “They’re both going to play a bunch in the scrimmage games on [Aug. 4] against Heard and on [Aug. 11] against Rabun County.”
And all of this preseason movement will ultimately come to a head when Bowdon and Central meet during the regular season, as they did last year when Powell led Central to a 35-20 win.
“We played [against] 15 quarterbacks last year, and [Powell]’s the only one that beat us,” Fendley said.
“I didn’t want it to happen — hate to see it — but at the same time, I’m always going to be a supporter of Devan,” Coach Brown said of the situation, “and well, I hope they go undefeated except for one game.”
The Red Devils and Lions meet at Central’s Ronnie Burchfield Field on Friday, August 25.
