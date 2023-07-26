Powell transfers to Bowdon

Central’s two-year starting quarterback Devan Powell will be playing his senior year at Bowdon High School, it was announced on Wednesday. Earlier this summer, after an evaluation process, Central named freshman J.R. Harris to be the starting quarterback over Powell, and now Powell will be competing with senior Kyler McGrinn for the starting job at Bowdon.

 File Photo by Micah Hytower

Former Central High School quarterback Devan Powell is set to transfer to Bowdon for his senior year of high school football with his first official practice as a Red Devil scheduled for Thursday.

Head coaches for both schools confirmed the move on Wednesday.