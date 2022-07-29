Thanks to technology, the January 6 hearings are the closest thing a journalist gets to being at the insurrection. Not that I’d participate in overthrowing the country. I’d never do that. I’m a patriot and love America, warts and all.

As a woman who the Supreme Court just ruled can’t make decisions about my body, it could be argued that I have a bone to pick with Washington. The fact that men on the court even voted on an issue that’s squarely between me, my husband, my gynecologist, and my God is a double outrage. But I didn’t take up arms.

