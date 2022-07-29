Thanks to technology, the January 6 hearings are the closest thing a journalist gets to being at the insurrection. Not that I’d participate in overthrowing the country. I’d never do that. I’m a patriot and love America, warts and all.
As a woman who the Supreme Court just ruled can’t make decisions about my body, it could be argued that I have a bone to pick with Washington. The fact that men on the court even voted on an issue that’s squarely between me, my husband, my gynecologist, and my God is a double outrage. But I didn’t take up arms.
And as a Black citizen whose ancestors were, in Texas text book lingo, “involuntarily relocated” and toiled without pay building wealth for others, I could argue that I have the right to throw a stone or two. Sorry to hurt the Lone Star state’s fragile, history-revisionist feelings, but any way you slice it, it was slavery. Thank goodness violence isn’t my way, and I was taught to use my words, not fight.
Am I the only one who wonders about the voting record of the arrested Oath Keepers and Proud Boys? Not that good citizenship is redeemable for treason, but the right to protest that’s their birthright has limits.
If you’re a regular reader, you know there are things about America that tick me off, but creating a more perfect union takes time. I wouldn’t muck up our progress by joining a mob. I’ll leave that to folks who believe lies and follow demagogues. Miss Manners wouldn’t approve, and I was raised right.
I’d never participate in an insurrection, because the Founding Fathers would be disappointed and call me ungrateful for trashing their great experiment called democracy. Besides, the alternatives don’t look appealing.
No more jokes. Thanks to the proliferation of cell phone cameras, it’s becoming vividly clear what happened January 6. What’s unsettled is who made it happen and how they should pay. Unpunished rule-breakers are likely to repeat their behavior.
As the Select Committee hones in on accountability and consequences, their findings simplify that complicated day, and the finger of responsibility points to 1600 Penn Ave. If POTUS 45 wasn’t responsible for inciting the riot, why didn't he do anything to stop it for over three hours? Stopping an assault on the Capitol falls under his job description, when he took this oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
A group of retired four-star generals and admirals from the U.S. armed forces condemned POTUS 45 in a joint article about the former president’s dereliction of duty before and during the Capitol riot. The Select Committee produced many startling findings, but none were more alarming than the fact that POTUS 45 “…abdicated his duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution while rioters were ransacking the Capitol”, seven former military leaders wrote in an editorial published in The New York Times. The authors highlighted how, in the weeks leading up to the insurrection, his allies urged him to hold on to power by ordering the military to seize voting machines and supervise a do-over of the 2020 election.
“Such an illegal order would have imperiled a foundational precept of American democracy: civilian control of the military,” the military leaders wrote. “Americans may take it for granted, but the strength of our democracy rests upon the stability of this arrangement, which requires both civilian and military leaders to have confidence that they have the same goal of supporting and defending the Constitution.”
An unaired outtake of a speech POTUS was to give a day after the Capitol riot showed that the former president was unwilling to admit the 2020 election was over and had difficulty saying the rioters broke the law.
Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, said, “Testimony in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies. It is instead a series of confessions by his own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials, people who worked for him for years, and his own family. Can a president who is willing to make the choices (POTUS 45) made during the violence of January 6 ever be trusted with any position of authority in our great nation again?”
Committee findings are pertinent, because this POTUS will run again. Citizens are always discontented with the government, but don’t let him drag America down this road again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.