Recently, on the “book of Face,” sandwiched between a post on 1 Corinthians 13 and tales of a coming Revelation apocalypse, I read about an anonymous local abusing the system at Kroger. Overflowing buggies, SNAP card, and a BMW later, pearl-clutching and invectives were a gracious plenty. “Lazy!” said one. “Abuse of our taxes!” said another, mote planted firmly in eye. Others cannot be repeated in this space, but they’d peel the paint off your bathroom walls.
And to think, we protestants just observed Holy Week.
A former student of mine turned full-time waitress and college student once posted on social media that the most sideways customers were dressed in their Sunday best.
12:30-ish.
Ugh. These stories.
One of my best friends, who is an agnostic, has several, hellfire and brimstone-infused given behind the safe space of a screen, computer, phone or tablet. Instead of rehashing tales on social media with a longtime friend about college, or sharing pictures of plump-cheeked babies, adorable faces smeared with pureed carrots and peas, sometimes the ones who are called to love unconditionally are implementing preconditions. And, well, that dog won’t hunt.
Which brings me to Mr. Jimmy — Plains native, author, Nobel winner, Sunday school teacher, former peanut farmer and President. Mr. Jimmy, as the locals call him, just loves. No preconditions.
We took our girls on a Sunday sabbatical to Maranatha once for a Mr. Jimmy lesson. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7. Love is patient, kind. It hopes, perseveres. Subtle nods by the Mennonite family in the front pew because Mr. Jimmy reminded us that Jesus knew and still washed Judas’ feet. To our left, “God bless you,” a female priest from Sierra Leone.
A Carter Center update on eradicating river blindness and the Guinea worm in Africa concluded Mr. Jimmy’s lesson. Songs and sermon followed then pictures with Mr. Jimmy. One per family, Ms. Jill, a Carter family friend, reminded everyone. Ice cream afterwards. The Plains Trading Post homemade peanut butter ice cream will make the most ardent protestant — Lutheran or otherwise — hope St. Peter will hand you two scoops as you pass through the pearly gates.
Somewhere between beating swords into plowshares and blessed peacemakers, a message has been lost among the instant gratification of online “likes” or “loves.” Somewhere between the communion chalice and empathizing for the health and safety of others, we have lost sight of those in living in the margins. Somewhere between a bronze-skinned, woolen-haired, Aramaic-speaking Jew, and a light-brown haired, blue-eyed, Americanized version speaking only the King’s English, we have mottled His message of loving our neighbors as ourselves.
My oldest daughter, Maryn, deleted her social media following Mr. Jimmy’s lesson. And a child shall lead them, right? Beasts of the field and those, well, online. It’s unconditional love over preconditional, plowshares over posts. It’s Mr. Jimmy’s lesson from that morning at Maranatha.
May we always love and wash feet devoid of preconditions.
Amen, Mr. Jimmy.
