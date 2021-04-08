The Technical College System of Georgia announced April 1 that Dr. Julie Post, vice president of Student Affairs at Gwinnett Technical College, will be the next president of West Georgia Technical College.
Post has a rich educational background in secondary and post-secondary education as well as higher education administration. After serving as a high school teacher and then an adjunct instructor, she joined Gwinnett Technical College in 2005.
“Dr. Post is a proven postsecondary leader within the Technical College System of Georgia with the experience and skills necessary to lead West Georgia Technical College,” said system Commissioner Greg Dozier. “She is committed to expanding opportunity to more Georgians through higher education and to continue developing a skilled workforce for our business and industry partners. Today is an exciting day for West Georgia Technical College and the communities it serves.”
Post holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Northern Kentucky University, a Master of Arts in the Art of Teaching from Marygrove College and a Doctor of Education from the University of Georgia. She will begin her duties at West Georgia Tech on April 16.
“Thank you to the Commissioner and the State Board for putting their trust in me to lead West Georgia Technical College,” Post said. “I am passionate about changing lives through technical education and excited about building on the incredible work already being done at West Georgia Tech. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the citizens and businesses of Georgia through the great work of the Technical College System of Georgia.”
During her 16 years at GTC, Post held multiple positions in Institutional Research and Effectiveness, where she worked to directly support college-wide planning, research, accreditation, and organizational support. In 2012, she was selected as Vice President of Student Affairs where she led all College student services: enrollment management (recruitment, assessment, admissions, financial aid, registrar/records, retention, and enrollment advisement support), Banner services, all support services (special populations, graduation, veterans’ affairs, student life, counseling, the behavioral intervention team, and WIOA), and the office of institutional research and effectiveness.
Post redesigned the way Gwinnett Tech serves students by leading transformational change organizationally, operationally and physically through the design and renovation of the One-Stop Enrollment Support Center where students are nurtured outside the classroom during their educational journey.
The State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia approved Commissioner Dozier’s appointment of Post at its monthly board meeting on Thursday, April 1 in Atlanta.
Pat Hannon has been serving as interim president of West Georgia Tech since Dr. Scott Rule retired as President Dec. 31, 2020.
Post served on the Learn4Life Post-secondary Enrollment Network Team, Lawrenceville Housing Authority Community Transformation Quarterback Board, Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board, WIOA One Stop Local Negotiator, SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison and Peer Evaluator, Southern Association of Community College Research Officer and in numerous roles for Leadership Gwinnett’s Education and Economic Development Day committees. In addition, she is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and a 2008 graduate of the TCSG Executive Leadership Academy.
Post was awarded Outstanding Dissertation of the Year by The University Council on Workforce and Human Resource Education for her work on “The Role of Dual Enrollment in the Educational Achievement of Technical College Students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.