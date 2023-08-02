Members of American Legion Post 143 and The Sons of the American Legion-Squadron 14 held a joint officer installation ceremony on July 20 when awards were presented to several members.
Post Commander Ronnie Pate presented the “Legionnaire of the Year” award to JVC Frank Joswick in recognition of his service throughout the past year. A special “Certificate of Appreciation” was also presented to his wife, Margie Joswick, for her faithful and devoted support of her spouse.
Commander Pate also presented a medal to each officer who served the Post during the past year.
The Installing Officer, Past Commander Don Levans, swore in the new officers and “passed the gavel” to incoming Commander Steve Fuller, who in turn, presented outgoing Commander Ronnie Pate with a “Gavel Plaque” for serving as commander of the Post for the past three years.
Other officers sworn in for the 2023-2024 Post year included SVC Sam Pyle, and JVC’s, Bill Maddox, Jim Hill, Ralph Fenner, and Derek Warren, FO Joe Harrod and JA Bill Hearnburg.
SAL Squadron 143 officers are Commander Ralph Fenner, SVC Jeffery Liggett, Adjutant Evan Fuller, FO Warren Henson, and SAA Graham Fuller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.