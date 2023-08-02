American Legion Post 143 "Legionnaire of the Year"

American Legion Post 143 Commander Ronnie Pate (right) is pictured presenting the “Legionnaire of the Year” award to JVC Frank Joswick in recognition of his service throughout the past year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of American Legion Post 143 and The Sons of the American Legion-Squadron 14 held a joint officer installation ceremony on July 20 when awards were presented to several members.

Post Commander Ronnie Pate presented the “Legionnaire of the Year” award to JVC Frank Joswick in recognition of his service throughout the past year. A special “Certificate of Appreciation” was also presented to his wife, Margie Joswick, for her faithful and devoted support of her spouse.