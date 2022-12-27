The city of Tallapoosa is back at it again with their annual Possum Drop to celebrate the new year.
In Atlanta, on New Year’s Eve, a peach will drop as attendees countdown to the kickoff of 2023, but in Tallapoosa, there will be a possum drop, which draws guests from all over to see taxidermied possum, Spencer.
According to possum drop history, in the very early days of the city, it was formerly known as Possum Snout and other names like Pineville and Pine Grove. The Indian name of Tallapoosa was taken from the nearby river known by that name. In 1839, Tallapoosa established a post office and the town was incorporated in 1860.
In late 1886, a businessman, Ralph L. Spencer, arrived in Tallapoosa where he spent time in a variety of business ventures. It is Ralph who is credited for creating the late nineteenth century boom in Tallapoosa, per Possum Drop History.
Tallapoosa celebrates its heritage every year with the dropping of a stuffed possum to welcome in the new year.
The possum used in the NYE Celebration is a taxidermied possum named after Ralph L. Spencer. The possum was found deceased in a roadway by local taxidermist Bud and Jackie Jones many years before the event began.
Bud Jones first started his business back in 1946, when, as a youngster, he collected birds and small mammals to be his subjects. Even throughout high school and college, where he received a degree in biology, his taxidermy interest remained strong, according to Bud’s taxidermy business site.
The New Year’s Eve tradition has since grown from about 40 people to more than 7,000 — more than twice the population of the town.
“This hometown celebration started in 2010. It became a county celebration and then a regional celebration as crowds reached into the thousands. The biggest crowd was nearly 8,000,” said Danny Welch, one of the organizers of the NYE Possum Drop.
According to possum drop history, in 2010 the Tallapoosa Economic Development Committee began to use the celebration as a tool to promote the city and its businesses. Local businesses were asked to sponsor the event to cover the cost of music, entertainment and other expenses.
With the help of its sponsors, the Possum Drop grew to attract newcomers to not only to the city of Tallapoosa but the entire west Georgia area. With Tallapoosa being located near the state line and neighboring cities in Alabama, the celebration also has sponsors from these areas making it now a regional NYE Celebration.
The festivities will begin this Friday, kickstarting with a wedding for local couple Jaycee and Zakk. It will be the first wedding on the main stage NYE at the Possum Drop in eleven years. There will be an 80s-inspired dance party and dress contest that will begin immediately after the NYE wedding at 7:45 p.m.
On Saturday, be prepared to witness some of Elvis Presley’s famous dance moves as Eric Schneider rocks the stage with some of the legends favorite hits. The M-80s group will hit the stage with some 80s tunes while Satisfaction, the International Rolling Stones Tribute Band, is set to grace the stage at 10:00 p.m. And at midnight, Spence the possum will be lowered from atop the Cain Law Office Building. Constructed in 1891, the building was home to the Farmers & Merchants Bank, the first bank in Tallapoosa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.