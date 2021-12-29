During the Jan. 4 Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners will vote to approve or deny several purchases towards upgrades for law enforcement.
The first business item to be discussed will be the consideration of Judge Tom Parmer’s request to accept two grant awards from the Council of Accountability Court Judges.
The total of the first grant is $20,680 that will go towards the Family Treatment Court Program to pay for the part-time case manager to be full-time through the end of this budget year, as well as to pay for additional contract counseling services, and additional drug testing supplies.
The total of the second grant is $19,954 that will go towards the Juvenile Wellness Court Program to pay for the part-time case manager to be full-time through the end of the budget year.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office sent in a request for consideration to purchase 10 vehicles, fully equipped, for a total cost of $498,000 to be paid out of SPLOST funding.
Additionally, Clay Patterson, E911 Director, sent a request for consideration to approve the purchase of Emergency Call Works hardware and software upgrade from Motorola for $96,177.07, with an optional extended warranty in the amount of $9,383.38, to be paid from ARPA funds if permitted or otherwise from SPLOST.
Patterson also requested consideration to approve the purchase of the recording system upgrade from Quality Recording Solutions, LLC dab Eventide for $61,645, to be paid from ARPA funds if permitted or otherwise from SPLOST money as well.
Carolyn Driver, Director of Elections & Registration, requested consideration to approve expenditures from contingency for travel and state training by three staff and two Board of Elections & Registration members for a total of $6,086.50.
Aside from purchase approvals, Chairman Michelle Morgan will elect the 2022 Vice-Chairman of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, as well as consideration of appointment to the Three Rivers Regional Commission Board of Directors and consideration of appointment to the Western Area Regional Radio System Authority for a term that expires Jan. 31, 2022.
