The possible rebranding of Bay Springs Middle School is one of the more notable topics on tonight’s agenda for the Carroll County School System Board of Education’s monthly meeting.
An online petition signed by several hundred citizens who have voiced opposition to the proposed changes is expected to be presented to the board during the meeting that begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the school system’s Performing Arts Center located at 75 Old Newnan Road off the Carrollton Bypass.
Although purple and gold were initially Bay Springs Middle School’s colors when the school opened in January 1998, the school changed to blue and gold when the new Villa Rica Middle Middle School opened a few years later. Bobcats has served as the school’s nickname/mascot during the school’s 23-year existence.
One of the petitioners believes that the changes will alter both traditions and a legacy that have been developed and honored for more than two decades at the school, which is located approximately four miles south of Villa Rica on Highway 61.
“These possible changes have generated some controversy among a lot of people,” a signer of the petition said.
According to a statement released Wednesday by the Carroll County Schools System office, Villa Rica Cluster leaders have been approached over the last few years about considering a branding change for Bay Springs Middle School. A Villa Rica Cluster board member has proposed that the school board discuss the potential rebranding of Bay Springs. The purpose of changing the school colors and mascot would be to align Bay Springs’ brand with Villa Rica High School.
Currently, Bay Springs is the only Carroll County middle school that does not share the same brand as its cluster high school. Other Carroll County School System middle schools include Bowdon Middle, Central Middle, Mt. Zion Middle, Temple Middle and Villa Rica Middle.
The statement says that tonight’s discussion will be centered around a change in the alignment of the branding and is not focused on a name change for the school. The Villa Rica Cluster has held a series of conversations with community members, staff and students to consider the pros and cons of aligning Bays Springs’s mascot and colors with Villa Rica High School. Cluster leaders will share information that they have gathered with the Board at Thursday’s meeting.
“We look forward to the discussion about the potential branding changes for Bay Springs Middle School to not only create alignment with Villa Rica High School but to also strengthen the Cluster’s brand within the community,” said Carroll County Schools System Superintendent Scott Cowart.
Situated on a 36.6-acre campus, Bay Springs Middle School is one of the largest middle schools in the county schools system with a current enrollment of just over 900 students that are served in grades 6-8 by approximately 80 faculty and staff members.
Other business on the agenda include recognition of several students and teachers for special achievements, approval of an occupational physical therapy contract with Southern Therapy, fundraising requests, meal prices for fiscal year 2022, and discussion and possible action on a Bowdon High School project and a bus purchase.
