Tuesday was a bittersweet day for the West Georgia Wolves tennis program, as the Wolves finished the careers of a pair of seniors, honoring Camille Portalier and Katarina Karm on Senior Day. The Wolves fell 6-1 in the match, losing to Delta State in Gulf South Conference play.
The loss was overshadowed by the play of Portalier, who picked up two more victories to add to her career tally. She won 6-4 in doubles play with partner Karla Menendez, then picked up a 6-3, 6-2 victory in No. 1 singles play.
The singles victory was her 16th career win, with all of those wins coming in the No. 1 flight. She ends her tennis career at UWG with the school record for wins in No. 1 singles.
Portalier now has 30 career victories, giving her a tie for seventh place all-time. She is tied for fifth in singles wins and her 14 doubles wins are ninth place in UWG tennis history.
The Wolves completed the season with a 5-12 mark overall on the year and a 1-9 record in Gulf South Conference action.
