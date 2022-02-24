I’m eating breakfast with the undertakers.
We’re all eating pork and eggs. Thankfully, they left their tape measures in the car. It’s Saturday morning, and I decided to leave my wife with a little peace and quiet.
“Where are you going?” she said earlier.
“I’m going to grab some breakfast,” I replied. “I’ll bring back some biscuits.”
There’s something special about a Saturday morning. Most days are filled with rush, rush, rush—hurry, hurry, hurry—and “Come on boys, y’all are going to be late for school.” Today, however, I’m moving wherever the spirit guides me—or, more like—wherever my stomach leads me.
I decided to head towards Jerry’s Country Kitchen and grab a seat at the counter before the crowd showed up. There are only a few guarantees in life besides death, taxes, change and lack of certainty. And one of those is Jerry Eady will have hot biscuits ready when I arrive.
“Pull up a seat,” my friend Buddy Lambert said when I walked in the door.
“Yes, come join us,” echoed his grave-digging sidekick Keith Hancock.
I knew I was in good company by joining the morticians of Almon Funeral Home.
“We got our first call around 5 o’clock this morning,” said Keith. “I called Buddy to come help me pick up the body.”
“Great way to start the day,” I replied.
For a moment, I felt guilty because I started the day mad at my dog Teddy for waking me up. For some reason, I have to wake him up during the week. When it comes to weekends and holidays, however, it’s like he’s got a built-in radar that says, “Wake up your Master. It’s his day to sleep in late.”
Then it hit me. These men wake up to death almost every day—especially Keith. He’s our Carroll County coroner. And, if they outlive me, it’s quite possible one of them will be embalming me and placing my body in a pine box.
We sipped coffee for a while before ordering our food. In case you’re wondering what we discussed, I’ll give you one guess.
OK. Give up?
We talked about a mutual friend’s funeral visitation from the previous day.
“She made it to 90,” said Buddy.
“Pretty good crowd showed up,” said Keith.
“That’s good,” I said. “My friend the late Bill Holt once told me the worst part of living into your 90s is you run the risk no will show up at your funeral because all of your friends are already six feet under.”
A few minutes later Sammy Eady walked in and joined us. For many years, Sammy served as Carroll County coroner while working full time for Almon Funeral Home. Now, I was clearly outnumbered by the undertakers. Thank goodness I have a will and my estate affairs in order.
“Y’all work some long hours, don’t you,” I said.
“That’s part of our job,” said Keith.
“Well, I guess when you’re tired, you can go take a nap in one of the caskets,” I suggested.
“No way,” said Buddy. “I’m afraid they would close it while I’m asleep and forget I was there.”
Eventually, our meal had to come to a close. The morticians had to return to work. As the old saying goes, “their day starts when another one ends.”
Some say it’s a dying business.
