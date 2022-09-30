Carrollton Arts Festival 2022

The 19th Annual Arts Festival of Carrollton is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9, from 10 to 5 p.m. each day at the Carrollton Center for he Arts located at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton.

 

The Arts Festival of Carrollton returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts next weekend, October 8 and 9, when the highly popular annual event brings fine artists to the community from across the United States.

The event, which will be held inside and outside the Center for the Arts, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Center is located at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton one block west of Adamson Square.

