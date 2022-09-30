The Arts Festival of Carrollton returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts next weekend, October 8 and 9, when the highly popular annual event brings fine artists to the community from across the United States.
The event, which will be held inside and outside the Center for the Arts, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Center is located at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton one block west of Adamson Square.
“As the Center for the Arts celebrates its 20th year, we’re excited to welcome the Arts Festival back for its 19th year,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “We have a huge line up of visual, performing and demonstration artists and educational, hands-on activities scheduled this year.”
The two-day event is held each year on the second weekend in October and features more than 70 visual artists, live entertainment, food trucks, youth exhibits and roving artists.
The festival will also host a performance by the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra at the Amp at Adamson Square, Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Additionally, this year’s festival will feature two outdoor stages and performances in the Danny Mabry Theatre. Organizers promise several surprises during the weekend as well.
Prior to the festival, art lovers can shave an opportunity to start a savings account by purchasing Art Bucks certificates, either by calling (770) 838-1083 or going by the center. The certificates can be used to buy art during the festival. Art Bucks purchases include the certificate and a Patron Award, which are presented to the artist when the patron makes a purchase. The artists will display the award in their tent and redeem the Art Bucks for cash.
Art Bucks and Patron Award ribbons are picked up at the information booth on Saturday.
While at the arts festival, patrons can check out "Creating Characters: Costume Designs," an exhibition in the arts center’s Roush Gallery, and also take part in "Playful Mixed Media Costumes," a Gallery Play free workshop.
This Arts Festival of Carrollton is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations by the Georgia General Assembly. The organization also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
Other event sponsors include the Community Foundation of West Georgia, SMI, Pilgrim’s Pride, John Thornton Buick, Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet, Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club, Cole Family Foundation, Charlie and Sissy Almon, Syncglobal, Edward Jones Advisor, Fred O’Neal, Morgan Oil Company and Buffalo Rock.
What: Arts Festival of Carrollton
When: October 8 and 9 ,10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
For questions concerning the Arts Festival of Carrollton or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman at (770) 838-1083.
