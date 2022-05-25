For students, teachers, staff and parents involved with the Carroll County School System, the final count down is on as the final 72 hours of the 2021-2022 school year are ticking away when the final day of the school year comes this Friday.
Students in the Carrollton City Schools got a head start on their county schools counterparts as the final day of classes and the distribution of report cards were yesterday, Wednesday. Teachers have today and Friday to tidy up their rooms during the post-planning period prior to starting their summer vacations.
Naturally, the vast majority of kids look forward to the final day of the school year, as do their teachers.
The Carrollton Midtown Water Park and Pool, located at 125 Leroy Childs Dr. at the intersection with Alabama Street in Carrollton, opens this Saturday, May 28 from 12 to 5 p.m. and will be open again on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Hours for the remainder of the summer include:
Monday-Thursday: 1:30 — 4:45 p.m.
Friday: 1:30 — 5 p.m.
Saturday: 12 — 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 — 5 p.m.
The pool is available for lap-swimming only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
After the beginning of August and the re-opening of schools pools will be open weekends only until mid-August. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, 18 or older, to swim at al aquatic facilities.
Daily admission to the Midtown Water Park in Carrollton is $4 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and for children under 2. Several memberships are available on a monthly, annual and family basis. For more information go online to carrolltonparksandrec.com or call 770-834-1982.
Also, the Natatorium, an indoor pool at the Parks and Recreation Department’s Lake Shore Center facility located at 116 Lumpkin Drive off North Lakeshore Drive near Lake Carroll and the Carrollton Greenbelt, is open year-round except for closures on specified holidays and on Saturdays. The facility is utilized for open swim, swimming lessons, and water aerobics and is home to the Carrollton Blue Fins competitive swim team.
Hours for the Natatorium Pool at the Lakeshore Center vary by day and time for open swimming and lap swims. For specific information go to carrolltonparksandrec.com and click on the Lakeshore Recreation Center/Natatorium for both swimming information, as well as other activities available at this location or call 770-832-2495.
Daily admission to the Natatorium is $4 for individuals and $3 for seniors and student swim.
Also, both the Carrollton City Parks and Recreation Department and the Carroll County Recreation Department offer a wide variety of summer camps.
Central High School is sponsoring baseball, football, softball, volleyball, soccer, wrestling, basketball, tennis and cheerleading camps for kids from 5 to 14 years old from 9 a.m. to noon beginning May 31 and continuing thru June 29. Each participant will receive a camp t-shirt if paid by May 27.
The Carroll County Recreation Department is hosting several camps for kids ranging in age from 4-12 during June and July. Activities include gymnastics, ninja, cheerleading, and pre-school. For more information and to register on line go to www.carrollcountyga.com/675/gymnastics or call 770-830-5902 for more information.
