Pollard returns to win Carroll Bassmasters July tournament

PELL CITY, Ala. — The Carroll Bassmasters fished their July Tournament at Lake Logan Martin near Pell City, Alabama this past week.
Former member David Pollard has moved back to Carrollton and returned to the club. In Pollard’s first tournament back, he was paired with John Eason, and the two combined to win the tournament with a combined weigh in of 9.91 pounds.
To win the tournament, Pollard and Eason used shaky heads with trick worms around docks and on points to catch a five-fish limit weighing 9.91 pounds.
The newly-returning Pollard also caught the Big Bass of the tournament which weighed in at 3.21 pounds.
Coming in at a close second in the group standings was the team of Kenny Bryan and Daniel Parks, who were just two-tenths of a pound behind first place with 9.71 pounds. Bryan and Parks threw crank baits and jigs with crawfish trailers around docks to catch their limit.
Jason Holland and Terry Tollison finished third with 7.54 pounds.
The Carroll Bassmasters' Angler of the Year award is the most coveted of the groups' members, as individuals earn points based on their placement in tournaments.
This year's race is still a tie between Kenny Bryan and Daniel Parks, who both have 176 points. Third place is Jason Holland at 164 points, followed by fourth-place Justin Mosley at 160 and Craig Crews with 158.
The August tournament will be at Lake West Point Saturday August 19th from 4-10 p.m.
