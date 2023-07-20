Pollard returns to win Carroll Bassmasters July tournament

Former Bassmasters member David Pollard moved back to Carrollton and rejoined the club, then teamed up with John Eason to win the July tournament. Pollard also caught the Big Fish of the day.

 Submitted Photo

PELL CITY, Ala. — The Carroll Bassmasters fished their July Tournament at Lake Logan Martin near Pell City, Alabama this past week.

