With kids heading back to school, local law enforcement agencies have been promoting safety tips for drivers to ensure the safety of the Carroll County children who are attending school.
The Villa Rica Police Department noted some Georgia school bus laws since schools are back in session with buses “full of precious cargo” back on the roads. The most important thing for drivers to remember is to stop for buses.
According to Georgia’s school bus law, drivers in both directions on a two-lane or multi-lane road with a center turning lane must stop for a school bus that is picking up or dropping off children. Drivers traveling in the opposite direction of a bus on a multi-lane road that has a permanent barrier or grass/concrete median do not have to stop, but should slow down and drive with caution.
Biking is a form of transportation for some students. According to VRPD, all bicycles, when operated at night, shall be equipped with a light on the front which emits a white light visible from a distance of 300 feet to the front and with a red reflector on the rear.
According to Georgia law O.C.G.A 40-6-296, no person under the age of 16 years old shall operate or be a passenger on a bicycle on a highway, bicycle path, or sidewalk under the jurisdiction or control of this state or any local political subdivision thereof without wearing a bicycle helmet.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said via their Facebook page that school zone cameras have been in place since January 2022.
“Just a friendly reminder with Carroll County Schools going back to slow down and adhere to the posted speed limit,” the CCSO post said.
There are speed zone safety cameras installed near Bay Springs Middle School on Highway 61 and Sharp Creek Elementary on Highway 113. According to CCSO, Georgia law allows for speed cameras to be deployed in school zones with violations issued to the registered owner of a vehicle caught traveling in excess of 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit.
Cameras operate during normal school hours in addition to operating one hour before classes are scheduled to begin and one hour after classes are finished. Cameras will capture images of the license plate of vehicles that exceed the school zone speed limit and citations will be issued during this time frame, per CCSO.
“Crucial times when citations are subject to be issued are when students are being dropped off and picked up from school when students, staff, and guardians are most susceptible to being injured by speeding vehicles,” CCSO post said.
The county contracts with Verra Mobility to administer its safety program, which provides road safety programs for communities across the United States, per CCSO. The sheriff’s office determines whether a violation event has occurred in these specified locations and reviews each notice prior to issuing warnings and citations.
