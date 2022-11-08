The Villa Rica man wanted in relation to the murder of his child’s mother has died from a self inflicted wound.

Villa Rica Police were notified on Nov. 8 by a citizen that the murder suspect, Harold Dakers, 34, was seen entering the woods near Villa Trace and North Lassiter Street. According to authorities, officers entered the woods to begin the search and located Dakers next to a creek. According to VRPD Police Chief Michael Mansour, who updated the Villa Rica City Council at their monthly work session, this incident occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. 

