The Villa Rica man wanted in relation to the murder of his child’s mother has died from a self inflicted wound.
Villa Rica Police were notified on Nov. 8 by a citizen that the murder suspect, Harold Dakers, 34, was seen entering the woods near Villa Trace and North Lassiter Street. According to authorities, officers entered the woods to begin the search and located Dakers next to a creek. According to VRPD Police Chief Michael Mansour, who updated the Villa Rica City Council at their monthly work session, this incident occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m.
Authorities say Dakers pulled a handgun out and then began to run through the creek. Officers lost sight of Dakers due to a bend in the creek and then heard a gunshot. Dakers was found in the creek suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified along with the Carroll County Coroner. Dakers family was notified within 45 minutes of the incident.
“We are sad that this search ended this way, but we are grateful no one else was injured,” VRPD said in a press release.
Dakers was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Kaleshia Lyons, 29, at her grandmother’s Lithia Springs residence on Friday, Nov. 4.
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said during a Monday afternoon news conference that Lyons died from blunt force trauma to the head and face. Pounds said when deputies arrived on the scene on Nov. 4 that Lyons was already deceased.
“She was alone during the time of the murder,” Pounds said.
At the time Dakers was still on the run, Pounds said he did not believe that Dakers posed a threat to the public, but didn’t rule out the suspect harming himself or law enforcement officers.
“He did make a statement that he is not going back to jail,” Pounds said. “I take that a certain way. We certainly don’t want anybody to approach him if they spot him.”
Dakers was out on a $25,000 bond in Carroll County, issued on Oct. 13, for the alleged rape, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment on June 19 involving the victim. Pounds confirmed on Monday that the two cases are related.
According to the Villa Rica Police Department at the time of the incident in June, officers were notified that an incident had occurred at the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard. During the June investigation, Detective Matthew Weingarten was able to determine that Lyons had been choked to the point of unconsciousness while Dakers was allegedly demanding her passcode for her cell phone.
A press release from the time of the incident stated that Dakers forced himself upon the victim, raping her, before he allowed her to leave. According to Carroll County Court records, Dakers was indicted on the charges stemming from the incident on Aug. 19, 2022.
Judge Allen B. Keeble, who was filling in for Judge Bill Hamrick during time of Dakers’ court appearance, granted Dakers a $25,000 bond under the condition that he have no contact with Lyons and arrangements for their minor child would be made through his parents.
According to Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, his office “opposed the bond granted in this case.”
“We argued for his bond to be denied,” Cranford said.
