The Carrollton Police Department is investigating an incident that took place at Walmart Supercenter on US-27 involving teenagers fighting.
A video of the fight has been circulating of multiple teenagers involved in a fight last week at the Walmart in Carrollton.
According to Carrollton Police, a 19-year old man allegedly got into an argument with a friend/girlfriend earlier in the day prior to the altercation and was "throwing things at her in a local parking deck."
Police say the 19-year-old left the parking deck and drove to Walmart after the argument.
The woman victim walked to her friends in the parking deck and told them what happened, according to police. The 19-year-old began to call the woman on the phone and allegedly “talked ugly to her,” police said.
After one of her friends overheard the 19-year-old on the phone, the friend took the phone and confronted the 19-year-old, who then told the friend to come to Walmart, according to police.
The male friend/juvenile went to Walmart and when he arrived the 19-year-old took an antenna off his truck and allegedly started swinging it at the juvenile, police said.
According to police, some other parties present told them that the 19-year-old struck the juvenile with the antenna. The juvenile then allegedly struck the 19-year-old in the face.
This is an ongoing investigation and multiple arrests may occur, according to Carrollton Police.
