A LaGrange man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Monday afternoon in Carrollton.

The Carrollton Police Department arrested 23- year-old Akeem Blue of LaGrange for Felony Fleeing, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, DUI, Reckless Conduct, misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, and failure to maintain lane. He also had a warrant in Troup County for Simple Battery.

Trending Videos