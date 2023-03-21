A LaGrange man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Monday afternoon in Carrollton.
The Carrollton Police Department arrested 23- year-old Akeem Blue of LaGrange for Felony Fleeing, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, DUI, Reckless Conduct, misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, and failure to maintain lane. He also had a warrant in Troup County for Simple Battery.
According to the press release from CPD, during a routine patrol a CPD officer got behind a vehicle that failed to maintain its travel lane. The vehicle’s tag information also indicated the owner of the vehicle had an active warrant in Troup County. The officer was able to recognize that the driver of the vehicle, Blue, matched the photograph of the registered owner of the vehicle.
The CPD officer then went on to conduct a traffic stop. When the officer approached the vehicle he said he could smell the odor of marijuana as well as the driver appearing to be intoxicated. When the officer asked Blue to step out of the vehicle, Blue accelerated away from the traffic stop.
The officer returned to his vehicle and a short vehicle pursuit began, but ended abruptly when Blue’s vehicle came to a stop. The passenger of the vehicle notified officers that he had been shot by Blue as Blue attempted to throw a firearm out of the window during the pursuit. CPD officers immediately rendered aid to the passenger and the firearm was recovered.
The passenger of the vehicle was transported to an Atlanta area hospital via a helicopter. Blue is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set. The case is still currently active and the investigation is ongoing.
