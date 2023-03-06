After a chase through Carrollton and a crash on Highway 61, 21 year old Patrick Love was arrested and charged with felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, DUI Less Safe, VGCSA Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Reckless Driving, Speeding in a Construction Zone, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Too Fast for Conditions, and Failure to Maintain Lane.
According to the report, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Officer William Christensen observed a red Dodge Charger traveling south on South Park Street. Christensen stated that he witnessed the driver commit multiple traffic violations and drive through residential streets towards the hospital that is known to have heavy foot traffic around it which prompted him to believe the driver was possibly under the influence.
He said the violations prompted Christensen to activate his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The driver responded by speeding off and attempting to flee which initiated a chase.
Christensen said he followed the vehicle down Croft Street as it traveled over the posted speed limit, down Professional Place, and "went through the stop sign turning left onto Ambulance Drive without slowing down," according to the report.
Authorities say the vehicle continued at a high speed and turned right on Clinic Avenue without stopping, "taking no caution for public safety around the hospital."
The report stated that the vehicle continued North on South Park Street going through the Maple Street intersection at approximately 104 miles per hour. The vehicle continued north on North Park Street, going past Kingsbridge Road at approximately 114 miles per hour. Christensen eventually lost sight of the vehicle traveling north on Highway 113. However, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit at Highway 113 at Country Lane.
At approximately 3:55a.m., the suspect vehicle lost control on Highway 61 in Villa Rica and crashed. The driver, Patrick Love was arrested by Georgia State Patrol. Officer Moreau met with GSP and took custody of Love, transporting him to the Carroll County Jail. It was determined Patrick was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Love was transported to Tanner Medical Center to be medically cleared because of the car accident. He was released by Tanner Medical Center, returned to the Carroll County Jail. No bond was set at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.