After a chase through Carrollton and a crash on Highway 61, 21 year old Patrick Love was arrested and charged with felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, DUI Less Safe, VGCSA Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Reckless Driving, Speeding in a Construction Zone, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Too Fast for Conditions, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

According to the report, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Officer William Christensen observed a red Dodge Charger traveling south on South Park Street. Christensen stated that he witnessed the driver commit multiple traffic violations and drive through residential streets towards the hospital that is known to have heavy foot traffic around it which prompted him to believe the driver was possibly under the influence.

