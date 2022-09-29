With blow up props by day and a scary 80s summer camp scene by night, Pine Mountain Gold Museum is finally open for its fall festive season. As the park will celebrate its most popular event of the year, Ghost Train—a 1-mile train ride filled with ghosts, ghouls, 10-foot skeletons, pumpkins, and black cats—this year, the museum is going bigger as it is its 10th anniversary.

The Ghost Train got its bearings in 2012. It started small and was tried each year through trial and error. According to Berninger, the museum runs at about 98% capacity towards the end of the year. There’s always a certain amount [of tickets] that are never sold. But to keep growing, this year, PMGM plans to increase the days they are available as well as maybe extending the hours.

