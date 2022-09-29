With blow up props by day and a scary 80s summer camp scene by night, Pine Mountain Gold Museum is finally open for its fall festive season. As the park will celebrate its most popular event of the year, Ghost Train—a 1-mile train ride filled with ghosts, ghouls, 10-foot skeletons, pumpkins, and black cats—this year, the museum is going bigger as it is its 10th anniversary.
The Ghost Train got its bearings in 2012. It started small and was tried each year through trial and error. According to Berninger, the museum runs at about 98% capacity towards the end of the year. There’s always a certain amount [of tickets] that are never sold. But to keep growing, this year, PMGM plans to increase the days they are available as well as maybe extending the hours.
“What has happened is, it has become a major, regional event. We are not like Netherworld where their budgets are massive and people travel all over the country to do it. But regionally, we get people from Savannah. They’ll come down from Tennessee. Regularly, we have people come up from Florida. And every year, if you look at our ticket sales, they just keep going up,” Museum Director Wesley Berninger said. “I’ve never experienced an event, even concerts and events; they don’t run at 100% capacity. And because we kind of maxed out based upon the time we have available, that is another indicator that I say that we have become this regional event.”
Since 2012, the Ghost Train has become a must-go-to event for locals. It is popular amongst people who visited the museum as kids and now, they are sharing the experience with their families and friends.
“We’ve been doing this so long that we see teenagers that came to see us when they were in high school—have since graduated and gone to college—are now bringing their girlfriends or boyfriends back. So, it's becoming somewhat of a tradition—that’s what the family does during Halloween is come and ride the Ghost Train.”
All month long, starting Thursday, September 29, all are welcomed to come dressed to the nines as your favorite superhero, villain, fairy, cartoon character, or any other character that your alter ego will fancy. With the train running thrice an hour, there will be plenty of chances to ride your favorite, local, haunted train. But the fun doesn’t stop there, this year, in addition to the museum and train, there will be a haunted house on site that will surely scare your socks off. Although the haunted house will cater to adults, kids activities and scares will start right before sunset that will include trick o’ treating, a costume contest, and much more.
For this event to come together, there are about 20 or so people that volunteer as helpers and actors. Otherwise, according Berninger, the staff couldn't pull it off because it only consists of four people. In addition to the many volunteers looking forward to sending all of the scary cats home, there will be plenty of vendors on site for food and snacks, especially the decadent ice cream prepared by Zach’s Poppin Johnny Ice Cream truck.
As this year-long project starts to germinate in January with ideas, the building process doesn’t start until around August. Staff and volunteers are ready for showtime no later than the last week of September. After buying a ticket to get into the museum, there is no extra charge to attend the haunted house. While the sun still is peeking over the trees just before sunset is the time for children to get their Halloween fill, but after dark, the blow up props will come down, and the mental crazies will start coming out because we all know that freaks come out at night. You better have on your running shoes because this 80s-themed haunted summer camp will have you running for dear life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.