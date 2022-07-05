With the parade floats dismantled and the multiple fireworks displays fizzled out for another July 4th celebration, that means it won’t be long before teacher’s return to their rooms for pre-planning and parents and kids start looking for new book bags as new school year starts one month from yesterday.
But first, there are a few more entertainment opportunities and other activities coming up in the local area during the new few weeks:
July 17- 175th Anniversary Celebration at Midway Baptist Church
July 22- Carroll County Schools District Safety Summit
July 22- “Night Market” at Lakeshore Park — Carrollton, 6 — 9:30 p.m.
July 30- Southwire’s “Back to School Bash” at Midway Baptist Church, 9 am-12 noon
July 30- Village Youth Summit at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, 11 am — 1 pm
August 6- Bowdon Annual Founder’s Day
August 15- Carrollton City Schools 1st Day of School
September 10- Buffalo Creek Fall Festival at Ag Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
CARROLTON AMP FREE CONCERTS/BRAVES TELECASTS
July 9- Rumors: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, 8 p.m.
July 16- Locals Live Concert: Steed Brothers and Powers Trio- 6 p.m.
July 23- Braves vs. LA Angels Telecast on the Big Screen- 7:20 p.m.
August 5- Dueling Pianos: The Andrews Brothers- 7:30 p.m.
August 20- The Fabulous Thunderbirds- 8 p.m.
September 9- Velcro Pygmies- 7 p.m.
September 23: Gump Fiction: 90’s Tribute- 8 p.m.
Unless otherwise noted, concerts start at 8 p.m.
CARROLTON AMP FREE MOVIE SERIES
July 8- Jungle Cruise
July 15- Sing 2
movies start at 7:30 p.m.
VILLA RICA — THE MILL CONCERTS
July 9- Midnight Star- 7:30 — 10 p.m.
August 6- Satisfaction: Rolling Stones Tribute Band- 7:30 — 10 p.m.
Note: Lawn seating at the Mill is free. To purchase reserved seats go to www.freshtix.com.
OTHER EVENTS
July 9 and August 13- Yoga at the Amp- 9 a.m.
September 24- Carrollton Half Marathon- 7:15 a.m.
Back to School
August 5- Carroll County Schools 1st Day of School
August 15- Carrollton City Schools 1st Day of School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.