I knew nothing about Herschel Walker until he challenged Rafael Warnock for his Senate seat. I have a dog in the fight because I care who represents me in Washington. I’ve returned my absentee ballot and the choice was a no-brainer.
When answering a reporter’s question about preparation for their debate, Walker said, “I’m this country boy. I’m not that smart. And he’s that preacher, he’s a smart man, wear these nice suits. So he’s gonna show up and embarrass me.” It can be argued that “not that smart” people have the right to be represented in Congress, and they do. But Walker is supremely unqualified for the job and will embarrass Georgia on the national stage.
It’s not like anyone was shocked to hear Walker’s disclaimer about his intellect, only shocked that he spoke the truth. That’s something with which Walker — who has claimed both a college degree and FBI experience he doesn’t have — has little acquaintance. Politicians lie, but he does it with aplomb.
Walker falsely claimed that he graduated from the University of Georgia, and was “valedictorian of my class.” He attended the school, but left after his junior season to play professional football in the short-lived United Sates Football League.
A report raises questions about charitable donations made by his company. The New York Times reported that the food distribution center he founded claimed to donate a portion of its proceeds to four non-profit organizations — but some of the organizations say they never received a donation from the company.
The Times reports that Walker’s company, Renaissance Man Food Services (RMSF), pledged to donate 15 percent of profits to organizations including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Special Olympics, PE4Life Foundation and Boy Scouts of America.
The Multiple Sclerosis Society said it received $860 from Walker in 2005, $1,000 from RMSF in 2006, and $25 from RMSF in 2009. The Special Olympics declined to comment, while the other organizations said they were unaware of any donations coming from Walker or his company. Before vaccines rolled out, he claimed to have access to a COVID-killing spray. No such spray exists. If elected, Walker will make Georgia the butt of endless jokes.
He's expressed doubts about human evolution, questioning why apes still exist. He criticized the sweeping climate, health care and deficit-reduction bill signed into law by President Biden, arguing that it includes wasteful spending to combat global warming asking, “Don’t we have enough trees around here?” He suggested U.S. climate efforts were pointless because “China’s bad air” would simply move over into American “air space.”
Walker meets the minimum qualifications for the office. He attained the age of thirty years, has been nine years a citizen, and shall, when elected, be an inhabitant of that state for which he shall be chosen. Qualifying is easy; governing is hard.
Does he even know how a bill becomes a law? That’s part of the job. If elected, he’d learn and would decide what causes to champion. Maybe he’d choose domestic violence based on previous experience.
Walker is the best reason to vote like Georgia’s dignity depends on it. If he’s elected, reporters will be quick to shove a mic in his face, hoping he’ll say something ridiculous. Sen. Jesse Helms made my former state a national joke, and it wasn’t fun.
If Walker’s inadequacies and gibberish are the result of too many hits to his football helmet, he can do good by donating his brain to science to test it for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Meanwhile, his undeserved candidacy deserves derision.
Georgia needs a senator who’s smart, because professionals should be good at their jobs. I want doctors who are learned. I need the mechanic who repairs brakes on my car to be smart because consequences for ineptitude are deadly. I need policemen who make split second decisions to be good at what they do. My gardener shouldn’t make the lawn look like a checkerboard.
One Georgian interviewed before the debate said that if Walker made any gaffes, she would find it “endearing.” That means inspiring love or affection in a childlike way. Whoa — someone said it out loud, voicing the soft racism of low expectations. That’s a form of discrimination where certain racial groups are held to lower standards because of an implicit belief that they are less capable.
You and I know a handful of men and women who run local governments or serve in state government who would make stellar senators and are ready on Day 1. How Georgia got stuck with Walker for a choice demands soul-searching.
On November 8 we can choose a celebrity or a worthy candidate. If you’re one of Walker’s fans, just get his autograph.
