I knew nothing about Herschel Walker until he challenged Rafael Warnock for his Senate seat. I have a dog in the fight because I care who represents me in Washington. I’ve returned my absentee ballot and the choice was a no-brainer.

When answering a reporter’s question about preparation for their debate, Walker said, “I’m this country boy. I’m not that smart. And he’s that preacher, he’s a smart man, wear these nice suits. So he’s gonna show up and embarrass me.” It can be argued that “not that smart” people have the right to be represented in Congress, and they do. But Walker is supremely unqualified for the job and will embarrass Georgia on the national stage.

Trending Videos