The high school football season continues tonight for five local teams.
However Bowdon, Carrollton, Heard County and Mt. Zion will all be off this week.
Bowdon and Mt. Zion head into their contest with 6-1 overall records and undefeated in the Region 6-A.
When the two teams return to action next week they do battle at Bowdon in a game that will be for first place in the region.
Carrollton comes into its open date with a 6-1 overall record and a 3-1 record in Region 5-AAAAAA.
When Carrollton resumes play in two weeks against East Paulding at home it will be riding a two-game winning streak.
Heard County takes the week off before tangling with rival Haralson County at home when it resumes action.
Here is a look at this weeks games:
Callaway (4-2) at Bremen Blue Devils (4-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Callaway lost to Haralson County 42-14. Bremen was off:
Series Record: Callaway leads 5-0.
What to Know: The Bremen Blue Devils return to the football field tonight for what will be their region opener after having last week off. Callaway comes into the game after losing its region opener to Haralson County last week. The Blue Devils are trying to snap a one-game losing streak.
Bremen has outscored its opponents 201-146.
Where to Find the Game: Callaway at Bremen B 92-1 FM
Central Lions (3-4) at Pickens County Dragons (4-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Central lost to Heritage Ringgold 19-14. Pickens County beat Ringland 45-8.
Series Record: First meeting.
What to Know: The Central Lions have three games remaining in the regular season and desperately need a win to help their playoff hopes after dropping their first two region games of the season.
Central won three of their first five games before falling to Northwest Whitfield and Heritage-Ringgold. The Lions have been outscored 191-171.
Temple Tigers (1-4) at Haralson County Rebels (6-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Temple lost to Heard 42-20. Haralson County beat Callaway 42-15
Series Record: Temple leads 5-4.
What to Know: Both teams played their Region 5-AA opener last week with the Rebels getting the win to extend their winning streak to five in a row. Haralson County has outscored its opponents 239-89.
Temple will try to get its second win off the season. The Tigers only win so far was against B.E.S.T. Academy.
Where to Find the Game: KISS 102.7 FM and WKNG 93.7 FM.
Villa Rica Wildcats (4-2) at Lithia Springs Lions (2-5)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Villa Rica beat North Springs 49-0. Lithia Springs beat Maynard Jackson 27-12.
Series Record: Villa Rica leads 2-1.
What to Know: The Wildcats have taken control of their region schedule under the direction of first-year head coach Tim Barron after winning against Chapel Hill and North Springs.
The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 183-98. Lithia Springs snapped a four-game losing streak with its region win last week.
Where to Find the Game: 98.9 FM Great Classics
