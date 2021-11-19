When the West Georgia Wolves step on the field Saturday, they will be five wins away from college football's ultimate prize, but the first objective for David Dean's squad is a 1 p.m. showdown with the fourth-seeded Albany State Golden Rams.
West Georgia (8-2) earned the fifth seed in Super Region 2, setting up Saturday's contest against the Golden Rams from the ASU Coliseum in Albany, Georgia.
"We're looking forward to having an opportunity to continue our season," said Dean. "Obviously this is something we talked about when we came together in August that we wanted to be in this position, and to our kid's credit they've done that."
It's the third trip to the postseason for UWG under David Dean, and the first since 2018.
"The thing we can't be is satisfied with just making it," Dean added. "We want to make some noise in the playoffs, and it all starts in Albany."
And a tough task it is for Dean and company. Albany State (10-1) has had one of their most successful seasons, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, although it is the program's 14th overall trip to the NCAA Playoffs.
Albany State's only loss this season was a 21-3 road loss to the top seed in Super Region 2, Valdosta State, and they bring a stellar defense into Saturday's contest.
"They're a very good football team, and very scary," Dean said of Saturday's opponent. "Defensively, they're probably the top defense in the country in several categories."
The Golden Rams are tops in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 4.7 points per game, and tops in all of Division II in total offense, giving up just 187.9 yards of offense per contest. Through 11 games, Albany State has pitched six shutouts, including last week's 31-0 victory over Miles in the SIAC Championship.
West Georgia is coming off of an impressive 44-7 Senior Day victory over Delta State. In that game, the Wolves saw two single-season offensive records fall. Quarterback Harrison Frost set the single-season passing record and became the school's first 3,000 yards passer. Senior wide receiver Mechane Slade also set the single-season receptions record, and enters Saturday with 65 catches and 804 yards.
It's sure to be a great atmosphere for college football on Saturday afternoon in Albany, Georgia when the two teams meet in the opening round of the NCAA Playoffs.
"I've coached in that stadium before and I know what their fans are all about. They have a great fan base and a great band," said Dean. "We have a great band and I heard our band is going. So it's going to be a lot of fun and a great atmosphere and that's what playoff football is all about."
Tickets are available for purchase at the above links. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from the ASU Coliseum. Links to follow via live stats and live stream are also linked above or can be found on the schedule page.
