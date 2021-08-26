When nearly 30 postponements and cancellations dotted the high school football landscape in Georgia last weekend dozens of teams were forced to bow out of scheduled games because of the jump in COVID infections across the state. The phone lines have cooled since earlier in the week when coaches and athletic directors feverishly networked among themselves to fill unexpected openings on their schedules for the second week of the 2021 season.
Locally, the efforts of Carrollton Trojans athletics director Paul Fitz-Simons paid off as he managed to pair up coach Joey King’s team with the Johns Creek High School Gladiators for a 7:30 p.m. game tonight at Grisham Stadium. It will make the first ever meeting with the Fulton County School. According to Fitz-Simons, he originally talked with officials at South Forsyth High about a game, but was referred to his counterpart at Johns Creek that was originally scheduled to travel to Travelers Rest, SC.
“They already had charter buses lined up for the trip up there so they were eager to come over here,” Fitz-Simmons said.
The Gladiators, who opened the season last Friday night with a 26-10 win at Gainesville in the opening game of the Annual Corky Kell Classic, are, like the Trojans, a AAAAAA school. Johns Creek is located in northeastern Fulton County and plays in Region 7AAAAAA that includes such schools as Centennial, Chattahoochee, Creekview and Sequoyah.
Johns Creek is led by head coach Matt Helmrich who took the Gladiator helm in 2018. He led his team to three playoff appearances in as many years and claimed region championships during his first two seasons. Last season, Johns Creek finished the COVID shortened schedule 4-5 overall and 4-2 in the region standings before dropping a 24-0 decision to Allatoona in the first round of the AAAAAA playoffs.
Carrollton High’s Joey King won his first game as the new head coach at Grisham Stadium last week in a 49-13 trouncing of Douglas County’s New Manchester High when the Trojans jumped to a 14-0 lead and coasted to the easy victory. King’s balanced offensive attack racked up 101 yards on the ground and 190 yards through the air. Game highlights included Bryce Hicks’s 71-yard return of a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown and Donovan MCoy’s 95-yard kickoff return score.
This will be the ever first ever grid meeting between the two schools.
In other local prep grid action tonight, one of the longest running high school football rivalries in the state will stage its 75th renewal when the Bremen Blue Devils visit Warren P. Sewell Field for a 7:30 game. Bowdon opened the 2021 slate with a 34-14 pounding of Temple. Junior quarterback Robert McNeal starred for coach Rich Findley’s team by throwing for 236 yards and a pair of scoring passes and running for 79 yards and a score.
Central Lions of Coach Darius Smiley will kick off his third season in leading the Class AAA program at Lions Valley by hosting Chapel Hill High School on Friday night. While Central did not have a game scheduled for the opening weekend of the 2021 season, the Panthers from Douglasville were blitzed by neighboring Alexander, 45-2, as they gave up 157 yards on the ground and 137 through the air to the Cougars. The game with Chapel Hill will be first of three consecutive home contests for the Lions.
Following the Chapel Hill matchup, Central entertains Towers and Whitewater in Carrollton before traveling to Villa Rica.
Also, Mt. Zion High will try to run its early season record to 2-0 when the Eagles host Creekside Christian in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Donald L. Nixon Stadium. Coach Brad Gordon’s squad jumped to a 28-0 first quarter lead and thrashed visiting Central of Talbotton 48-14 in the season opener. Malachi Ackles led the way with three touchdowns, including a 43-yard TD punt return. He was among four Eagles who scored during the game.
Villa Rica’s Wildcats were originally scheduled to host the Temple Tigers, but were notified by Temple officials Wednesday that COVID infections had seriously depleted their roster of available players and would have to cancel the game. The Rockmart Yellow Jackets, who learned this week that their next opponent, the Cedartown Bulldogs, would be unable to play, thus creating an opportunity for the schools to fill the slot.
Hopefully, the games still slated for kickoff on Friday night, as of 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon as scheduled.
As one local coach lamented before joining his team for practice Thursday afternoon, “I just hope our players stay well between now and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. And we thought last season was something else.”
