Plans for downtown microbrewery in limbo

The plans to build a three-story mixed-use building downtown are still moving forward, but the idea to include a brew pub in the complex may be off.
Architect and Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller’s building is planned for 6732 Spring St. in Douglasville, behind the Masonic Lodge near the corner of Spring and Bowden streets.
A key component of the new building Miller planned was to include microbrewery that would take up the entire first floor and be called Skint Chestnut Brewing Company. Douglasville was originally known as Skint Chestnut by Native Americans because of a large tree in town that was stripped of its bark and used as a landmark.
But the microbrewery plans hit a bump in the road with regard to existing city ordinance requirements in the downtown area.
Miller, contacted recently by phone, said the brew pub project is in “limbo” pending the resolution of several issues. Miller is involved with the building site, but not with the brew pub specifically.
Mark Henson, an award-winning longtime home brewer and French teacher at Douglas County High School, is partnering with his brother-in-law Doug Farrell on the microbrewery.
Despite recent review by the city council of the ordinance governing downtown businesses, the microbrewery, or brew pub, may not become a part of the Miller site.
CITY ORDINANCE
Suzan Littlefield, chief assistant city attorney for Douglasville, said that the ordinance is being reviewed by the council with regard to the designation allowed for breweries in the downtown sector.
“The City recently passed an amendment to its Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance, clarifying that brewery taprooms are allowed by local law, but since they do not serve food, they must comply with the same distance requirements from schools and churches that apply to package stores. These require the front door of the brewery to be at least 300 feet from the front door of every church, and at least 600 feet from the nearest grounds of every school,” explained Littlefield in an emailed response.
Littlefield went on the say that the council is expected to vote on an amended ordinance this month.
“Currently, breweries are prohibited by the City’s zoning ordinance on any lot zoned for Central Business District, which includes the Miller Architecture lot and most of downtown Douglasville. The Mayor and Council have recently initiated the process to amend the zoning ordinance to make breweries a permitted use in this district, and the matter is expected to come before them for a final vote on March 15,” Littlefield said. “However, since the distance requirements of the Alcoholic Beverages Ordinance will still apply, and since the Miller Architecture lot is located very near to a school and a church, it’s expected the Miller Architecture lot will remain unable to house a brewery, despite the recent and upcoming legal changes.”
HENSON: BREWERY SEEMS ‘UNLIKELY’
Henson lives in Douglasville with his wife Tia, who also teaches at DCHS.
Henson, who spoke by phone, said that the plan for the brew pub at the Miller site may be derailed given the city’s ordinance regarding food service.
“We haven’t completely ruled it out, but it seems unlikely,” Henson said.
Henson said while the door hasn’t completely closed on their end for considering adding food service to comply with city guidelines, he’s skeptical that they would meet the requirement for food sales.
“I wouldn’t want to start a business with the possibility that later down the line they would decide that we’re not meeting the ratio that they want us to meet and then have our license revoked after we’ve already started,” Henson said.
But Henson added that he’s disappointed that the brew pub wouldn’t be a part of the Miller project, since these types of businesses have shown to have the potential to help revitalize a downtown area.
“The council has their reasons and I’m not dismissing their concerns,” Henson said. “[But] I was really hoping be part of the downtown revitalization because I really believe a microbrewery could do it; I believe it would bring something to downtown that would really change the environment of it. Since I live here I thought it would be something I could do and be part of the revitalization.”
Henson said, with some sense of regret, that the brew pub venture may be done outside the city, and possibly even outside of Douglas County.
Farrell, Henson’s partner in the venture, also contacted by phone, is focused on the operations side of the business. Farrell said problems with the restaurant option and restaurants in general, is that they involve substantially more risk, cost, and regulatory requirements.
“Ninety% of independent restaurants fail and that’s not the case with breweries. Breweries are growing and growing. From a business standpoint it’s a brilliant model. But, unfortunately [with] a restaurant/tap room, not everyone wants to go out and eat two or three times a week, but they may want to come and have a beer two or three times a week,” Farrell said.
Farrell said they will regroup and consider their options for moving forward, though he feels the city may be passing on a good opportunity.
“We’re not confrontational and our whole goal was to be good neighbors and be a part of the community, but it does seem like the Miller site may not be doable for us and it’s unfortunate because there were a whole lot of advantages to us in the whole process,” Farrell said.
MILLER BUILDING MOVING FORWARD
In terms of the building site itself, Miller has continued to speak with potential investors and that process is ongoing, he said.
A forthcoming development plan will have to be approved by the city’s planning commission, which would potentially make a recommendation for the city council to approve it.
Miller, who served on the council from 2007-11 and started his second tenure in 2017, said the development plan and anything else involving the building will be presented to the city by someone representing him to avoid conflicts of interest.
Miller said he can’t be in the room when the presentations are made or when any votes take place.
“I’m trying to be very careful about any potential conflicts of interest,” Miller commented in a previous interview with the Sentinel.
Miller said there will also be the need to identify some additional parking options to serve the location.
The nearby masonic lodge withdrew their previous offer to share a parking area due to considerations over a conflict with parking that’s needed for night lodge meetings, Miller confirmed.
But Miller said that among some of the other parking options is the conference center’s deck parking not far from the building site.
With several things still left to settle Miller could not give a timeline for the project, but said he’d like to complete the building as soon as possible.
The small white building currently on the site that houses Miller’s office will be razed. He said the building has “no historic value.”
Miller said the new building will be the first Class “A” office space built in downtown Douglasville in a long time.
The building will be about 11,000-square feet and cost an estimated $2 to $2.5 million to build. Miller estimates the building will be around 45 to 48 feet high and notes that city zoning limits downtown buildings to no more than 50-feet in height.
The microbrewery had been envisioned on the first floor, with offices including Miller’s architectural firm, on the second floor, and residential space including condominiums and a two-story loft unit on the third floor. Miller said there will also be a rooftop garden. He said he’s open to having a restaurant on the rooftop if there is interest, but notes that most eateries outside of major cities prefer to be at street level.
He said the building’s location a half block from the planned Town Green and amphitheater on the old jail site to the west and a half block from the Douglasville Conference Center to the east make it “a perfect location.”
Miller would like the building to set the tone for future development in the downtown area. He said the building’s design is based on buildings he has seen in other cities that “really kind of create a spark for those communities.” He said it’s the same philosophy he used in designing the stage cover in O’Neal Plaza.
“So you’ll see future development either looking a little bit like this or matching in scale or the character of the fenestration in some way. All these things will come into play that will hopefully create basically a new neighborhood along Spring Street. We’re essentially creating a new neighborhood here in downtown Douglasville.”
