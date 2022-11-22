Agape Senior Solutions offers families the option to select the best senior living community or care home for their loved ones by providing one-on-one guidance, support, and education to caregivers of elderly parents or other family members needing senior living placement.
According to a press release, Agape Senior Solutions can save families hours of “confusion and stress” by serving as the family’s single point of contact throughout the referral process at no cost to the family. Agape Senior Solutions works with a network of partner agencies to ensure successful placement. Some of these partners include local assisted living communities, personal care homes, in-home care providers, community organizations, county senior services, Alzheimer’s groups, Parkinson support groups, hospitals, home health, hospice, and elder law attorneys, per the release.
Agape Senior Solutions offers free consultation assessments to discover personal interests and necessary levels of care, initial contact of providers to determine the best options for the family and scheduling of facility tours, recommendations based on the family’s preference, financial needs and personal desires and connects the family with additional referrals such as moving, veteran benefits, and legal services, per the release.
According to the release, Agape Senior Solutions conducts placement reviews to ensure successful senior transition and long-term relationship building, educational workshops and seminars for caregivers and families, in addition to, elder care consulting/advocacy, unlimited senior care resources, medicaid consultations and nursing home consultations, which includes assistance with nursing home applications.
According to the release, Agape’s Senior Care expert advisors are readily available to answer questions from families regarding rehabilitation, long-term care rehabilitation and placement, home health, as well as assisted living placement.
