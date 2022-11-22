Agape Senior Solutions offers families the option to select the best senior living community or care home for their loved ones by providing one-on-one guidance, support, and education to caregivers of elderly parents or other family members needing senior living placement.

According to a press release, Agape Senior Solutions can save families hours of “confusion and stress” by serving as the family’s single point of contact throughout the referral process at no cost to the family. Agape Senior Solutions works with a network of partner agencies to ensure successful placement. Some of these partners include local assisted living communities, personal care homes, in-home care providers, community organizations, county senior services, Alzheimer’s groups, Parkinson support groups, hospitals, home health, hospice, and elder law attorneys, per the release.

