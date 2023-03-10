Ah, the colors of spring. The newly budding hardwoods shine brightly against the shaggy-headed pines. Their colors are smudged, like oil pastels. Bright green and sherbet orange and brick red. And then, there’s yellow. The color of pollen.

The air is thick with it- clouds of it. It’s made voices raspy and eyes water all around the county. Some of us can’t even comfortably go outside of our houses. Fortunately, I’m not horribly allergic. So yesterday I popped my daily Claritin and headed out for the woods to see the colors of spring firsthand. Princess Pixie, of course, was by my side.

