It was fourth down and nine on the Bowdon 13. The Red Devils led 25-21, and they needed a stop. Schley quarterback Jay Kanazawa dropped back to pass. Under pressure, he began to roll to his right, but he tripped over his offensive tackle and fell to the turf.

That turned out to be the one stop that Bowdon needed, as they went on to win the Class A Division-II Georgia State Championship, 39-31.

