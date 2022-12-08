It was fourth down and nine on the Bowdon 13. The Red Devils led 25-21, and they needed a stop. Schley quarterback Jay Kanazawa dropped back to pass. Under pressure, he began to roll to his right, but he tripped over his offensive tackle and fell to the turf.
That turned out to be the one stop that Bowdon needed, as they went on to win the Class A Division-II Georgia State Championship, 39-31.
“Huge, huge,” Head Coach Richard Fendley said about the play after the game. “We got in at halftime, and I told our kids, if we made it to halftime and the game’s close, we always feel like if we can make it to halftime, we can make the better adjustments and out-coach whoever we’re playing, and we did that tonight.”
JaMichael Jones made one of Bowdon’s biggest defensive plays of the first quarter. On Schley’s opening possession, he baited quarterback Kanazawa into throwing a pass down the right seam and jumped the route for an interception.
Three plays later, T.J. Harvison scampered 30 yards practically untouched for a score, and Bowdon went up 7-0 with 9:09 left in the first.
Schley found their rhythm on offense later in the first, on the back of the running game of Malachi Banks and curl routes to Jalewis Solomon, and the Wildcats made their way into Bowdon territory.
On first and goal from the seven, Kanazawa dropped a pass over the shoulder of Clinton Jackson in the back of the end zone for a score to tie the game up at seven.
The teams exchanged scores again after that point on a ten-yard quarterback keeper by McNeal and a short rushing score by Banks. The difference in the game with 10:01 until the half was a blocked extra point, and Schley led 14-13.
The Red Devils added a dose of the passing game on their next possession, as McNeal hit Jordan Beasley in the left flat for 16 yards. He would later pass it to Beasley on a similar play for a 13-yard hurdling score. After a failed two-point attempt, Bowdon led 19-14.
But there were still over four minutes left in the first half, and that proved to be more than enough time for Schley’s offense. The Wildcats went 80 yards on 12 plays and bled 4:07 off the clock, ending with a 15-yard touchdown reception by Sam Forehand. Bowdon went into halftime down 21-19.
Out of the half, the Red Devils went back to the run game. They had trouble running to the right toward linebacker Zander Langley, but they found success on the left side, including a 13-yard rush by McNeal. After that run, Schley’s defense sold out on stopping the run, allowing tight end Asher Christopher to run wide open for a 33-yard touchdown reception.
After Bowdon’s red-zone defensive stop, McNeal capped a drive with perhaps the most important run of his high school career. On third and nine from Schley’s 28, he scrambled to his right, dodging two linemen, weaving his way to the front of the goal line, where he powered past Solomon for the touchdown.
The Red Kingdom led 32-21 going into the fourth, and Bowdon got their second key stop of the night as they held Schley to a field goal, making it an eight-point game, 32-24.
Bowdon added to their lead on a nearly six-minute drive, ending in a five-yard score by Beasley. Schley’s Solomon returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the final moments, but it was not enough, and Bowdon walked out victorious.
“I’m probably not going to have the realization of what we just did until sometime tomorrow,” Coach Fendley said after the game. “I just can’t say how proud I am of our kids, of our community.”
