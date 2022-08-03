“Bullet Train”
Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality. Opens in theaters on Aug. 5.
One of the last high-profile releases of the summer ends the season on an entertaining high note. “Bullet Train” (based on a bestselling Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka) finds David Leitch in the director’s chair once again, following his smash hits “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs & Shaw,” and it’s clear why he was drawn to the bonkers, nonstop action flick. It allows him to play to all of his strengths – terrific fight sequences, stylized violence, random humor, etc. – while also calling in some favors from his mega-famous colleagues.
Brad Pitt, dusting off the comedic skills he doesn’t use nearly enough, plays an assassin codenamed Ladybug cursed with the world’s worst luck. He recently turned over a new leaf and tells his handler that he’s only interested in snatch-and-grabs, not murder, and he refuses to use a gun.
However, his latest job puts his new philosophy to the test almost immediately. Tasked with retrieving a mysterious briefcase while onboard a bullet train in Japan, he finds himself face-to-face with deadly adversaries from all over the world, each of whom has an agenda that conflicts with everyone else’s.
I went into “Bullet Train” hoping the notable cast and crew suggested I was in for some fun. Two hours later, I walked out of the theater with a big smile on my face, so mission accomplished. I’ll admit Leitch and screenwriter Zak Olkewicz try a little too hard to mimic ’90s-era Tarantino, but everyone involved is having a blast and the vibe is contagious.
The tone is a lot goofier than I expected (I’m certainly not complaining) and Pitt is clearly relishing the chance to play a lunkhead again. If you haven’t seen “Burn After Reading” or “True Romance,” you’re missing out on some of his greatest performances.
The same goes for the rest of the cast, particularly Aaron Taylor-Johnson, playing a hilariously frustrated assassin who keeps butting heads with his “Thomas the Tank Engine”-obsessed associate (Brian Tyree Henry). It might be the first time I’ve ever seen him go for pure comedy and he’s great at it. Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada and Zazie Beetz also bring some laughs, as do some other recognizable faces that pop up along the way.
If you’re already interested in “Bullet Train, do yourself a favor and don’t read or watch anything else about it. Some reviews, as well as the official trailer, spoil fun surprises that prompted big reactions in the screening I attended. I also recommend seeing it on the big screen – this one’s a lot more fun with a crowd rather than watching it by yourself on the couch.
Grade: B+
Home Video Spotlight
“Event Horizon”
Rated R for strong violence and gore, language and some nudity. Available on Aug. 9.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the sci-fi/horror cult hit “Event Horizon,” Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing a new, limited-edition 4K SteelBook next week. Directed by “Resident Evil” mastermind Paul W.S. Anderson, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson and Jason Isaacs.
The story centers on a crew sent on a mission to search for a research spacecraft that mysteriously vanished seven years ago. What they find is so horrific that it will test the entire team’s sanity and souls. The disc includes a digital copy of the film, along an audio commentary by Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt; a five-part documentary chronicling the making of the film; deleted and extended scenes with director commentary; and much more.
“The Lost City”
Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language. Now available.
“The Lost City,” the hit romantic adventure starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, finally hit 4K, Blu-ray and DVD last week, complete with over 50 minutes of bonus features, including deleted scenes; bloopers; and seven behind-the-scenes featurettes. The film revolves around the adventures of Loretta Sage (Bullock), a romance novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) because he thinks she knows the secret location of a legendary city filled with treasure. Handsome cover model Alan (Tatum), who’s nursing a not-so-secret crush on Loretta, sees this as his chance to play a hero in real life, but things don’t go according to plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.