Pitching, big 3rd inning leads Trojans past Westlake in game 1

Starting pitcher Carson Sewell picked up another win for Carrollton on Tuesday in a 9-2 region victory over Westlake.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The Carrollton Trojans earned an important win at home on Tuesday, defeating Westlake 9-2 to improve their region baseball record to 3-1 on the season.

As of Tuesday, this places the Trojans in second place in the region behind East Coweta, who sits at 4-0 in region play thus far.

