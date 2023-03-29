Pitching, big 3rd inning leads Trojans past Westlake in game 1

The Carrollton Trojans earned an important win at home on Tuesday, defeating Westlake 9-2 to improve their region baseball record to 3-1 on the season.
As of Tuesday, this places the Trojans in second place in the region behind East Coweta, who sits at 4-0 in region play thus far.
Carson Sewell picked up another win starting on the mound for the Trojans, going four and one-thirds innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and hurling five strikeouts.
Landon Clayton and Luke Turner split the final two innings in relief, combining to only surrender one hit between the two of them with no runs and five more strikeouts.
The Trojans had two big innings in the win, scoring four runs in the third and three in the fourth.
Despite an early 1-0 Carrollton lead, thanks to an Andrew Albertus RBI single in the bottom of the second, Westlake took back the lead quickly, scoring two runs in the next half inning to make it 2-1 Lions.
But Luke Turner and freshman Evan Moody made sure that was not how the game would end. Turner’s triple tied the game back up at two, and Moody’s double cleared a set of loaded bases, breaking the game open at 5-2.
With a three-run lead, Carrollton’s pitching staff forced a shutout the rest of the way, and the Trojans added insurance runs with three in fourth and another in the fifth.
In total, Carrollton scored nine runs while notching five hits. Albertus, Turner, Seth Childers, Bryce Kingeter and Moody had one hit each. Along with Moody’s three RBIs, Kingeter was second n the effort with two runs batted home.
The Trojans were scheduled to travel to Westlake on Wednesday, and they will be back at home against the Lions for the series finale this Friday, with first pitch slated for 5:55 p.m.
