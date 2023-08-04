The end of July is as close to a holiday for me as Christmas, Thanksgiving or the 4th of July, actually.
The Major League Baseball trade deadline day has always been very exciting for me. As a St. Louis native and a Cardinals’ fan since I was nine, I waited quite impatiently every year to see what new star players would don the Birds on the Bat for the final two months of the season, and possibly push the Cards to a postseason run.
Past deadline deals have included Mark McGwire, Will Clark, Chuck Finley, and Matt Holiday to go along with the likes of Mark DeRosa and Octavio Dotel.
There hasn’t been a losing season in St. Louis since 2007, the year after the team won their 10th World Series title. Since then, the Redbirds have won an 11th title and have been to the playoffs 10 times.
But 2023 has been different — weird even. Rather than add, or buy, the Cards have been in subtract mode, or sell, if you will. The Cardinals’ front office dealt five players, all to the American League on a holiday that I have anticipated for so many years with such joy.
So why am I talking about Cardinals’ baseball when the Atlanta Braves are arguably the best team in baseball right now? That is really not the subject I am trying to tackle here. I have been thinking about Jack Flaherty. He was dealt on Tuesday to the Baltimore Orioles. As I was listening to his debut with his new team in my car, I couldn’t help but think about his sometimes tumultuous tenure in St. Louis.
He was an outspoken southern Californian. He wasn’t afraid to give his opinion about the business of baseball or social issues. And he utilized his Twitter account to do so. It was earlier this season when Flaherty went after Tampa Bay Rays’ players for not wearing a pride patch on uniforms.
Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson did not wear the Pride logo for the game against the Chicago White Sox over religious reasons, a move Flaherty slammed on social media. “Absolute joke,” Flaherty tweeted. And at times, he barked at reporters, like when someone asked him about his fastball velocity.
“The next time somebody wants to mention the velocity on my fastball, just, I’m not going to answer that question,” he said. “Like, I’m gonna play with the velocity of my fastball based on what the game calls for. I can get outs if I need to at 95. I’m going to play with it. I’ve always played with it. I’ve thrown frickin’ fastballs at 87 before in games when I’ve been at my best. … Y’all want to make a big deal out of it, and I’m tired of it.”
Flaherty added that anyone who asks about why his velocity is down doesn’t “understand pitching.” This was after a win. Fans and Flaherty have been at odds for quite some time over how much the pitcher who looked nearly unhittable in 2019, would express his personal views. Many of the “Stick to Sports” crowd just wanted the pitcher to pitch. Many wanted him gone, and it always seemed that he had a foot out the door. That was even more evident when word broke that the Cardinals attempted to extend him, but could not reach an agreement.
All of this brings to mind what I have been saying for years. Why can’t he stand up there and talk about his opinion if he has the platform? Don’t we do that behind our keyboards and screens? No one has ever said, “hey stick to filing that paperwork, Miss Admin Assistant. We don’t want to hear about your views on society,” or “don’t worry about giving me your opinion on the national debt and cut my hair or fix my car.”
There is a culture that sits in barbershops, beauty shops, coffee shops and cafes and debates, and that culture is so intoxicatingly great. There is even a couple of movies made around it. The “Barbershop” movie is very good, the second one, not so much.
We are built around the concept of respectfully giving our takes and even more respectfully allowing others to do the same, whether the topic is politics, entertainment or sports. Except, more and more, if someone doesn’t agree with someone else, the move is cancellation or persecution. Sometimes the response is just plain violence.
What happened to respect for someone’s view, especially when it inherently different than yours? What happened to saying, “even though we disagree, I still have love for you. I don’t hate you.” What happened to just plain empathy?
What happened to real love?
