BRUCE GUTHRIE

The end of July is as close to a holiday for me as Christmas, Thanksgiving or the 4th of July, actually.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline day has always been very exciting for me. As a St. Louis native and a Cardinals’ fan since I was nine, I waited quite impatiently every year to see what new star players would don the Birds on the Bat for the final two months of the season, and possibly push the Cards to a postseason run.