Carrollton’s Kayla Pinkard has proved herself to be the best of the best within the past two years.
After finishing her 2021 junior season as a state champion, Wingfoot Night of Champions winner, and Nike Outdoor National champion in the triple jump, Pinkard is on the same path again this year, as she recently won both a state championship title and took a first place finish at the Wingfoot event.
Pinkard is committed to Florida State University, where she will attend in the fall. On top of her offer from FSU, she has received a lot of attention from colleges, including scholarship offers from the University of Southern California (USC), Oklahoma State, Southern Mississippi, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina.
Regarding her state championships, Pinkard said, “Winning last year for the first time was a dream come true. I’ve always felt like the underdog, so winning that title finally put my name out there.”
“Winning this year was a little different,” she said. “I knew I had a target on my back and I was the one that everyone wanted to beat. Ultimately coming out with another win felt like a check off my list.”
The next item on the list was the Wingfoot Night of Champions, which is a meet that puts together state champions and elite competitors of all classifications. Pinkard has now won the triple jump at this event two years in a row.
“I was honored to be invited to the Wingfoot Night of Champions event once again, and it was very exciting,” she said. “It was great to compete against the best jumpers in Georgia instead of just one single GHSA classification.”
Pinkard has been a part of Carrollton’s track and field program for seven years now. All of those years, she has competed in the triple jump.
Said Pinkard, “I’ve become the athlete that I am today by putting in the countless hours and being dedicated. I would say that my friends, family and coaches have helped along the way.”
Greatness runs in the family for Pinkard. At this year’s state meet, she also participated in the long jump and ended up breaking the Carrollton school record with a jump of 19’3” on her way to a second place state finish. That record previously belonged to her mother, Kisha Pinkard.
Said Kisha, “I was one of the long jump record holders, so she broke her mom’s record that stood for 26 years.”
When asked about breaking her mom’s record, Kayla said, “It felt great to break the record even more so because my mom was the current holder. It shows the athleticism in our family and what the future holds for my younger siblings.”
Pinkard will look to defend her national title this upcoming June as she travels to the University of Pennsylvania to compete in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. As of this past Tuesday following the Wingfoot event, Pinkard is ranked number three in the country in the triple jump.
“I will prepare for nationals like any other meet,” she said. “Focusing on my technique and my marks as well as taking care of my body to have fresh legs to jump. Last year’s win will not play into this year’s competition. It’s a new year/season so I have to prove myself all over again.”
Nationals will take place Thursday through Sunday, June 16-19. The girls’ triple jump is tentatively scheduled for 12 p.m. that Friday.
