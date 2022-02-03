We are about God’s Business
Under the Leadership of Pastor Wade Winters for 20-plus years. First Lady Joyce Winters, and Min. Bryant & Lawana Terry.
Chairman: Deacon Edward Boykin, Deacon Curtis Parham.
We're honored with an appreciation dinner for their hard work and dedication at Pinetucky Church. These two Deacons are always ready to meet the task in the Church, as well as in the Community. So, please help us celebrate the hard work and the dedication of these two Deacons. God Bless.
