Pilot Club donates bike safety helmets

Pictured delivering bike safety helmets at Bowdon Elementary are (left to right) Pilot Club members Kathy Gore, Deborah Wilson, Judy Jackson, and first grade teachers Amanda Ross, Anna Buttrill, Amanda Wilson, Ellen Parson, Emily Fordham, and Pilot Club member Susan Weems.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Pilot Club of Carrollton recently donated approximately 40 safety helmets to Bowdon Elementary first graders who do not have the helmet and also presented its "Brainminders" puppet show to the first grade classes to emphasize the importance of protecting your brains when riding bikes, trikes, 4-wheelers, skateboards, and other vehicles.

Following the puppet presentations, club members returned to present the helmets to the first grade teachers to distribute to those students who currently do not have a helmet.

