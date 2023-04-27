The Pilot Club of Carrollton recently donated approximately 40 safety helmets to Bowdon Elementary first graders who do not have the helmet and also presented its "Brainminders" puppet show to the first grade classes to emphasize the importance of protecting your brains when riding bikes, trikes, 4-wheelers, skateboards, and other vehicles.
Following the puppet presentations, club members returned to present the helmets to the first grade teachers to distribute to those students who currently do not have a helmet.
The Pilot Club's focus is on teaching students about brain health and safety and reminding adults about car seats for infants and children, as well as wearing seatbelts.
Club members held two events during Brain Awareness Week in March. Puppets Wise Old Owl, Diego Dalmation, and Martin Monkey taught students in seven skits about brain safety, wearing helmets, fire safety, and playground safety, in addition to several other topics.
Pilot International is a community-based volunteer service organization founded in 1921 in Macon, Ga. on the guiding principles of friendship anad service
