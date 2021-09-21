Pilgrim’s Carrollton recently presented a $22,100 check to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen to purchase and install a walk-in freezer, which the company hopes will help alleviate food insecurity in the community.
In September 2020, Pilgrim’s announced a $325,000 investment in Carrollton to support the community’s future through the company’s "Hometown Strong" program.
“In addition to regular donations of chicken products to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, I’m proud that Pilgrim’s Carrollton can lend a helping hand by donating a new freezer that will enable the organization to feed even more community members,” said Ricky Walker, Pilgrim’s Carrollton complex manager. “We are honored to partner with an organization that does so much for our neighbors.”
According to Thomas Arnold, chairman of the board of directors of the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, the new freezer/refrigerator will enable the organization to take advantage of food availability and donations, while allowing the facility to have a refrigerator for fresh produce and the ability to switch to a freezer for frozen foods.
"This donation also allows us to have a more secure food supply and reserve. We greatly appreciate this awesome contribution from Pilgrim's to help reduce food insecurity in our community," Arnold noted.
The Carroll County Soup Kitchen, located at 345 Beulah Church Road in Carrollton, was founded in 1982. The 501c (3) non-profit organization served 10,405 hot meals to guests who were able to dine at the Soup Kitchen during 2019.
Also, volunteers delivered and/or provided 47,657 individual soup/sandwich meals to community residents and distributed an additional 52,116 pounds of other food items (cans of food, bread items, milk, snacks, etc.)
The facility is open for take-out lunches Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. each week. However, no inside dining is currently available.
Although the program's 2020 statistics were down due to COVID-19, the Soup Kitchen has continued to offer “to go” meals two days per week and provides sack food deliveries and sack pickups twice each month.
Also, the local organization participates in the USDA's "Farmers to Family" program that provides fresh meats, produce and milk. The Soup Kitchen serves as the last point of distribution to individuals and families that need and benefit from these food product programs.
All of the food is provided to guests at the facility and to recipients who have meals delivered at no charge.
Pilgrim’s anchors dozens of rural communities while operating more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods facilities and employing 31,000-plus people in the United States. Nationally, the "Hometown Strong" initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.
The Pilgrim’s Carrollton facility employs 667 people with an annual payroll of $22 million. The facility supports 83 growers, paying them more than $18 million per year for their livestock.
