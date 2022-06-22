Pilgrim’s provided an update this week on the company's "Hometown Strong" program and the funds that are being invested in Carroll County and the surrounding area to support the futures of local communities and their citizens.
The Greely, Colo. based corporation, one of the largest chicken producers and processors in the nation, previously announced a $325,000 investment in Carroll County and Carrollton and has since worked closely with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs.
Pilgrim’s Carrollton has fully allocated its "Hometown Strong" in the following amounts to fund several local projects:
- $190,000- construction of an agricultural education center on 20 acres of land already owned by Central Middle School
- $30,000- new lawnmower to help with the upkeep of the Bowdon High baseball field
- $30,000- new uniforms for the Central High School marching band
- $12,400- increase the Pilgrim’s Endowed Scholarship amount to support a $1,000-$1,500 annual scholarship.
Additionally, Pilgrims contributed $30,500 that will fund the purchase of new athletic equipment for the White Plains High School Athletic Department in nearby Anniston, Ala.
“Through Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong, we’re breathing new life into some of our key community spaces,” said Ricky Walker, Pilgrim’s Carrollton Complex Manager.
“We are proud to partner with community leaders to bring this vision to life and serve the people of Carrollton for many years to come,” Walker noted.
Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart said that the Carroll County Schools are blessed to have community partners like Pilgrim’s, who support the system's efforts to provide students with premier experiences in academics, arts, athletics and other activities.
“Pilgrim’s generous donations for the endowed scholarship, the Central High band uniforms and Central Middle School's agriculture program, as well as the contribution to Bowdon High, will make a positive difference in the lives of our students," Cowart said.
In addition to the school contributions, Pilgrim’s also recently presented a check for $22,100 to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen to fund the purchase and installation of a walk-in freezer that will help alleviate food insecurity in the community.
The Pilgrim’s production facility in Carrollton employs more than 650 people with an annual payroll of more than $22 million. The facility supports 83 growers, paying them more than $18 million per year for their chickens.
Also, according to the new released issued by Pilgrim’s, the company anchors dozens of rural communities with its operation of more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods facilities that employ 31,000-plus people in the United States.
Nationally, the "Hometown Strong" initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $100 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.
