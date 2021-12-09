Pilgrim’s Carrollton, a global food company, has funded two Carrollton projects through the Hometown Strong Initiative.
Pilgrim’s Carrollton anchors dozens of rural communities — operating more than 30 meals poultry and prepared foods facilities and employing 31,000-plus people in the U.S.
The Hometown Strong Initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $70 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.
In September 2020, Pilgrim’s announced a $325,000 investment in the community. Since then, the company has worked closely with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure, and well-being and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.
As a result of the initiative, Carroll County Schools received $190,000 to build a facility dedicated to agriculture education that will serve as a resource for Future Farmers of America (FFA) members and young farmers.
The University of West Georgia Foundation, Inc. received $12,400 to sustain an existing Pilgrim’s Endowed Scholarship, as well as increase the scholarship amount to a $1000-$1,500 annual award.
“We are proud to partner with Carroll County Schools and West Georgia Foundation, Inc. to provide these invaluable educational resources to young students in the community,” said Ricky Walker, Pilgrim’s Carrollton complex manager.
“These projects will make a large impact on our community, especially in the next generation to come.”
Jared Griffis, principal at Central High School, said that the investment Pilgrim’s is making in agricultural education in Carroll County will make a difference in the education of many students from all over the county.
“The opportunity to partner with Pilgrim’s is a blessing, and I am very excited for the future of agricultural education in Carroll County,” said Griffis.
In addition to the above projects, Pilgrim’s Carrollton recently presented a $22,100 check to the Carroll County Soup Kitchen to purchase and install a walk-in freezer to alleviate food insecurity in the community.
