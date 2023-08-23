Villa Rica attorney Mac Pilgrim has thrown his hat into a crowded ring for the Villa Rica Mayor’s seat which will be decided, barring a runoff during the Nov. 7 general election.
Pilgrim made the announcement on his personal Facebook page.
“After much consideration, prayer and discussion with my wife, Kristie Pilgrim, my family and friends, I have made the decision to to enter the race for Mayor of the City of Villa Rica,” Pilgrim wrote. “I made this decision because of my love for my community and it’s citizens. I was born and raised in Villa Rica and I love our town and believe this next election is for the soul and the future of our fare city. The decisions that are made and the leadership that is provided in the next four years can and will drastically impact the future of Villa Rica. I believe that I am the best candidate to lead our town during this important time.”
Pilgrim promised more details on his campaign “in the coming days.”
He joins incumbent Gil McDougal, a real estate broker; Kendrick Davis, a firefighter/EMT; and Leslie McPherson, retired and former City Council member.
Pilgrim is the owner and founder of The Pilgrim Law Group, LLC. He was born and raised in Villa Rica and he has chosen to remain to raise his family and to operate his business. Pilgrim was educated in the Villa Rica Schools, graduating from Villa Rica High School in 1992. After high school, Mac attended and graduated from The University of West Georgia with a B.S. in Political Science in 1997. Following the completion of his undergraduate education, Pilgrim was accepted and enrolled in John Marshall Law School in Atlanta and graduated in the year 2000 with J.D. Following law school, he worked for various firms in and around the Atlanta area.
A third council seat will also be open on the November ballot, but qualification for the special election for that seat will be separate and begin Aug. 30.
The incumbents for two City Council seats open for the general election also qualified with no challengers including Shirley Marchman, incumbent Council Member for Ward 1 and Matthew Momtahan, incumbent Council Member for Ward 2
Qualification for the three City officers began Aug. 21 and concluded at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
McPherson qualified for the mayor’s post on Tuesday, making her Ward 3 seat automatically vacant. City council members met Tuesday night to call for a special election on the Nov. 7 ballot to fill the seat, and to set a qualifying period for interested candidates.
The three-day qualification period for the now-open Ward 3 seat begins Wednesday, Aug. 30, and concludes on Friday, Sept. 1. Interested candidates must appear before the City Clerk at City Hall, 571 W Bankhead Highway, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (except the lunch hour of noon — 1 p.m.). The qualifying fee for a council seat is $270.
Among other qualifications, a candidate must reside within the ward. Any city resident may vote for the office of Mayor, whether they live In Carroll or Douglas counties. However, qualified votes may only cast a ballot for a council candidate if they reside in the ward the candidate seeks to represent.
Ward boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 Census, but a current map of the districts are on the city’s webpage, villarica.org.
