The Georgia Storm midfielder, Kevin Pierre, was nominated for the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) Team of the Month. The midfielder from South Carolina has played the full 90 minutes for the Storm in every match so far this season. Despite the nomination, Pierre was not voted in
Pierre played two years at Lander University where he won the Peach Belt regular season title and Peach Belt conference tournament before transferring to Georgia Southern University.
Pierre has brought a high level of intensity and pressing ability helping him impose himself on opposition midfielders this season having started every single match and playing every single minute for the Storm.
Pierre talked about being able to play every minute not only for the Storm but also going forward into his collegiate season saying, “That is one thing I’ve talked to my coach from [Georgia Southern]. He wants to see me play a full ninety minutes consistently. I’ve been trying to work hard during the week. Running as much as possible.
There have not been many bright spots for the Storm so far this season having not won a game so far through their first six games of the season. However, Head Coach Joshua Bivins talked about the bright spot that is Pierre’s nomination saying, “He works hard every game, puts in the effort, and does what we ask as a coaching staff. He’s been a real bright spot for the year so far.”
Pierre talked about his feelings towards being nominated as part of the Team of the Month saying, “It means a lot to me. I work hard because I want to make my family proud and my teammates proud. I want to work hard for all of them.”
The Storm play Saturday evening hosting Apotheos FC who they lost 1-0 to last week. Match kicks off at 7:00 at the University of West Georgia Soccer Complex.
