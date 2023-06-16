Kevin Pierre

Kevin Pierre was nominated into the NPSL Team of the Month but did not win the fan vote as one of the midfield winners.

 PHOTO BY MATTHEW DINGLE

The Georgia Storm midfielder, Kevin Pierre, was nominated for the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) Team of the Month. The midfielder from South Carolina has played the full 90 minutes for the Storm in every match so far this season. Despite the nomination, Pierre was not voted in 

Pierre played two years at Lander University where he won the Peach Belt regular season title and Peach Belt conference tournament before transferring to Georgia Southern University.