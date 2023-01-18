Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, and it has become a very popular activity in Georgia and Carrollton. According to pickleball court data provider Pickleheads, the city is the sixth most popular city in Georgia to play the sport.
The local organization reports that there are 315 pickleball courts in Georgia among the 10,320 pickleball facilities nationally. The state has the 12th most pickleball courts in the United States.
The statewide number includes multiple pickleball courts in Carrollton. Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads, noted that the top public pickleball courts in Carrollton are located at Longview Park, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Carroll County Recreation Department, Lakeshore Park and Recreation Center. and City Station.
There are an estimated 4.8 million pickleball players in the US. The sport grew 14.8% from 2020 to 2021.
Pickleball is a cross between ping pong, badminton, and tennis. The sport was created by three vacationers on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, in 1965.
"Pickleball is fun, social, easy to learn, and can be enjoyed by players of all ages," Mackie noted.
Mackie is an experienced entrepreneur and the co-founder of Pickleheads™. Previously, he founded a consumer snack brand, Keto Farms, which was sold in February 2022. He started his entrepreneurial career as an early employee of Soylent, which he helped scale to an 8-figure eCommerce business.
For more information about the popular sport, visit the website, pickleheads.com.
