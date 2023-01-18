Pickleball growing in popularity locally

The sport of pickleball is growing in popularity nationally, including Carrollton, according to Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads. The organization's website, pickleheads.com, provides information on the sport, including the location of public pickleball courts in Carrollton.

 PHOTO BY PICKLEBALL UNIVERSITY

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, and it has become a very popular activity in Georgia and Carrollton. According to pickleball court data provider Pickleheads, the city is the sixth most popular city in Georgia to play the sport.

The local organization reports that there are 315 pickleball courts in Georgia among the 10,320 pickleball facilities nationally. The state has the 12th most pickleball courts in the United States.

Trending Videos