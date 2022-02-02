Phynice “Doodle” Carlie Rowan Jr., 40, of Villa Rica, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
