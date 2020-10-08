Ms. Phyllis (Lambert) Pope, 62, of Temple, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
She was born in Carrollton on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1957.
Ms. Pope was the daughter of the late Ollie Ray Lambert and the late Charlsie (Horton) Lambert. Besides her parents, Ms. Pope is preceded in death by one nephew, Jason Lambert.
Ms. Pope was a loving, Christian woman. She enjoyed raising chickens, working in the yard, gardening, going to church and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Jesica and Jason Agan, of Temple, and Shawn and Carl Malcom, of Temple; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Phil and Dawn Lambert, of Athens, Alabama, and Wade Lambert, of Temple; two grandchildren, Ansley Goodwin, and her fiancé, Justice Reese, and Eli Malcom; one great-grandchild, Kingston Reese; two nephews, Bryant Lambert, Jonathan Lambert and his wife, Kayla Lambert; one great-nephew, Waylon Lambert and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Ms. Pope’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Corinth Baptist Church will be hosting a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Reverend John Lemmings officiating.
Message of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
