Phyllis Murray

Phyllis Lynn Banister Murray, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1960, to Clyde and Lois Banister. She grew up in Mt. Zion, Georgia.
She was a loving mother, daughter, aunt, and grandmother, and was affectionately known as “Big Momma.” She enjoyed reading and trips to the mountains. She was the kindest, most generous person you would ever meet, and she genuinely loved everyone she met. She retired from Sony Music with 20 years of service, and also worked as a teacher at Mt. Zion Middle School for many years.
She was Baptist by faith and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Clyde H. Banister and brother, Bruce Banister.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Lois M. Banister; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Debbie Banister; sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Elizabeth Ensley, and Adam and Crystal Ensley; grandchildren, Oliver Robinson, Nichole Ensley, Isabella Ensley and Madison Ensley.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at noon from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Danny Henson officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Ryan Banister, Jonathan Banister, Courtney Morrow, Chris Christmas, Lyndle Foster, and Chris McGraw. Interment will follow in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
