Phyllis Diane Steed passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023. She was 65 years old.
She was born on November 7, 1957, in Fulton County, Georgia to John and Ruby Hodges. She married the love of her life Roy Raymond Steed on January, 19 1990 in Carrollton, Ga.
She loved to fish and travel with her traveling sisters Kelly, Debra and Shelia. She loved the ocean, being outdoors and gardening. Most of all she loved her family.
Diane was the proud mother of six children, grandmother to sixteen grandchildren and great grandmother to two children. She treasured every moment of her life and showered everyone with love and affection.
Diane is survived by her husband Roy; her children, Michelle (Nicholas), Susan, Phyllis Ann, Jimmy, Billie Jo, Jennifer (Brian), Ruby and Juanita; her grandchildren Will (Erica), Kristen, Terell, Quinton, Alanzo, Melvin, Victoria, Deandre, Angelica, Kamani, Jimmy Jr., Simon, Justin and Isabella, and great grandchildren Ava and Gabriel.
Celebration of Life will be held at her home Saturday May 27, 2023.
