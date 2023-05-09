Phyllis Diane Steed

Phyllis Diane Steed passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023. She was 65 years old.

She was born on November 7, 1957, in Fulton County, Georgia to John and Ruby Hodges. She married the love of her life Roy Raymond Steed on January, 19 1990 in Carrollton, Ga.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Steed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos