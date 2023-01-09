Phyllis Carroll

Phyllis Virginia Washington Carroll, 80, of Roopville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Glenloch Baptist Church with the Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Church Cemetery. Her grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.

Service information

Jan 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
2:00PM
Glenloch Baptist Church
2807 Glenloch Rd
Franklin, GA 30217
