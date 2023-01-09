Phyllis Virginia Washington Carroll, 80, of Roopville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Glenloch Baptist Church with the Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Church Cemetery. Her grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
The family accepted guests at Stutts Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.
Mrs. Carroll was born March 14, 1942, in Carroll County to the late James Bennett Washington and Virginia Beatrice Young Washington. She was a member of Glenloch Baptist Church.
She was retired from the Heard County School System, where she served as the lunchroom manager for Centralhatchee Elementary School. She took great pride in making sure that the children of Heard County received a nutritious meal each day.
At her home, she dedicated her life to the care of her family. She was married to the late Samuel Andrew Carroll Jr. for 52 years until his passing in 2013. She was his primary caregiver in his final years and spent many hours seeing to his every need.
She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything and loved to cook meals for family gatherings. She was most well known for her dressing and delicious desserts, especially cakes. During the Holidays she enjoyed making Christmas candy for everyone to enjoy.
Survivors include her three sons, Tony Carroll (Lorie) of Griffin, Sammy Carroll (Tammy) of Roopville, and Marty Carroll (Christine) of Roopville; eight grandchildren, Josh Carroll (Mehgan), Renee Schultz (Chris), Christopher Carroll (Curran), Anna Brown (Chas), Jake Keaton (Julie), Kyle Carroll (Anna Grace), Luke Carroll (Becca), and Lanie Carroll; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Diane Rutherford of Carrollton; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Carroll, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.